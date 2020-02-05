Led by a pair of goals from Austin Czarnik, the Stockton Heat used a big second period to overcome an early hole and win the club’s first game back from the All-Star break by a 4-1 final over Bakersfield. Both of Czarnik’s markers came in the second period as Stockton turned a 1-0 deficit into a two-goal advantage through 40 minutes, with Alex Gallant punctuating the frame with an insurance goal just 13 seconds after Czarnik’s second score of the frame. Luke Philp then pushed Stockton’s lead to three with his 16th goal of the season late in the third, pulling the rookie into a tie with Buddy Robinson for the Heat team lead for the campaign. Stockton will hit the road for the next three games before returning home on Friday, Feb. 14 against the Ontario Reign.
– Stockton Heat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.