As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their championship game this Sunday, some Elk Grove student athletes are already enjoying the perks of being a football champion, albeit a Sac-Joaquin Section Champion. As of Jan. 27, they even have their own championship milk to pour on their super bowls of cereal this Sunday.
The California Interscholastic Federation’s Sac-Joaquin Section’s six football champions are being recognized on the latest set of Crystal Creamery’s commemorative milk cartons. Out in time for the Super Bowl, the new cartons are arriving in local grocery and convenience stores from Bakersfield to the Oregon border this week.
The Sac-Joaquin Section Football Champions being honored on these commemorative cartons are Oak Ridge High School (Division I), Elk Grove High School (Division II), Manteca High School (Division III), Sierra High School (Division IV), Ripon High School (Division V), and Escalon High School (Division VI).
“Crystal Creamery is proud to recognize these football champions on our commemorative cartons for achieving the highest honor in their sport,” said Brian Carden, Crystal Creamery’s Senior Director of Sales. He added, “With these cartons, Crystal Creamery wants to provide a fun, lasting memory of a very special moment for each of the student athletes, their coaches and their families.”
In 2019, Modesto-based and family-owned, Crystal Creamery, expanded its sponsorship of the CIF to include the Central and North Coast Sections in addition to the Sac-Joaquin Section which it has sponsored since 2012. Crystal Creamery recognizes outstanding student athletes in both boys’ and girls’ sports including Section and State Champions, academic team champions, Sac-Joaquin Section’s scholarship winners and the Section’s Hall of Fame inductees on milk cartons.
“We greatly appreciate Crystal Creamery’s sponsorship of the Sac-Joaquin Section. The cartons have become part of the tradition of winning a Section Championship,” said Mike Garrison, Commissioner of the Sac-Joaquin Section. He added, “It is a special trophy for these schools and teams to add to the trophy case.”
