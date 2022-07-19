The Major League Draft of amateur baseball players is over for another year and on the third day of the 3-day selection process Cosumnes River College pitcher T.J. Czyz was taken in the 12th round by the Oakland A's.
Czyz, a righthander, started 13 games for Don Mico and the Hawks, was 7-3 with a 2.96 ERA. In 85 innings pitched he struck out 113 batters while walking just 33.
Czyz attended high school in Reno, Nev.
Some local baseball minds thought McClatchy catcher Malcolm Moore might get selected by someone, but the 6-3 catcher let it be known he was committed to playing at Stanford University.
Scouts also had eyes on three former Elk Grove players: Kordell Brown, now an infielder at San Joaquin Delta College, Aiden Jimenez, a graduating senior infielder/pitcher, and Jack Zalasky, a pitcher who is finishing up his college career at Sacramento State.
Jimenez is headed to Oregon State in the fall on a baseball scholarship.
But, the lone Hornet player taken by the pros over the past three days was Eli Saul, selected in the 13th round of the Draft on Tuesday. He was the 378th overall pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
A two-year starter for the Hornets, Saul finished the 2022 campaign with a 6-1 overall record and a 3.71 ERA, striking out 66 batters in 87.1 innings to go along with eight “quality starts” and a .career-best .241 average against.
The first player in the Sacramento region to be drafted this year was former Jesuit catcher Daniel Susac. He was taken 19th overall in the first round by the A's. The past two seasons he's played at the University of Arizona.
