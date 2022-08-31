A year ago Cosumnes River College women’s volleyball did something that hadn’t happened since 1991 – make the playoffs. Coach Kari Nahlen is very confident that will happen again in 2022.
“(Making the playoffs) was a great accomplishment for our program,” Nahlen said. “and we won our first round, which was great. That was such an exciting accomplishment for our girls and most of them have come back.”
Six members of that team have returned because they earned a “COVID” year or an extra year of college eligibility. Rather than move onto a four-year school, about half of this year’s Hawk volleyball squad is playing a third season at CRC.
“We have a great core group of girls that are coming back and that is going to help us this year,” she added. In total, there are seven returnees, the largest number Nahlen has had in her five season coaching at CRC.
A big portion of the 2022-23 Hawks are graduates of Elk Grove Unified schools. Three are from Monterey Trail; Sophomores Maram Mahfouz and Aija Redding along with freshman Alison Peterson. Two graduated from Laguna Creek; Sophomore Madelyn Motta and freshman Antonique Coleman.
“Our program has gotten better so there are more girls in the area that might have gone somewhere else that have stayed local, save money, play good volleyball for a good program, then move on academically or with volleyball also,” Nahlen said. “I think we are finally getting established in the area where people want to come to CRC.”
It helps, too, she added, that many EGUSD volleyball programs are quite good.
The Hawks have a lineup that features height and last season they used it to the fullest by leading the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) in blocks.
“We have some height with Maram, Maddie and Julia (Zamfir),” Nahlen said. “Those are three big sophomores this year that will really help us, all in different positions. We also have a couple freshmen that are between 5-11 and 6-1. That creates a dynamic form of volleyball that we can play. And, they are all very athletic. It also helps that their volleyball IQ has gotten better which helps us every single game. I think it’s going to be another fun year of blocking for us.”
The Hawks are already 2-0 after opening the season in a small tournament in Modesto last weekend.
“I can see a lot of leadership on our team from our captains,” Nahlen said. “We beat Porterville in three sets and beat Columbia in three sets.”
CRC plays in the Big 8 Conference and Nahlen says the toughest competition will come from San Joaquin Delta, Sierra and American River Colleges.
“Each season I’ve been here we’ve moved up in the seedings,” she said. “Last year we were fifth seed and I think we’re getting better.”
They’ll open the home season Friday at 1 p.m. when the Hawks host the CRC Classic Tournament. In their first game, CRC plays College of the Siskiyous. At 5 p.m., they’ll take on DeAnza College.
All games are live streamed on the Hawks’ website, CRCHawks.com.
