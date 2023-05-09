CRC Baseball:
The Hawks traveled to Butte College this last weekend to take on the Road Runners in a best of three game series. CRC flirted with a no hitter, as the Road Runners didn’t pick up a hit until the bottom of the 9th. Isaiah Williams picked up victory No. 7 as he went 6.1 innings, not allowing a hit or a run before Nate Thompson closed out the game. Most of the damage on offense came from Kade McKechnie as he hit a 2-run homer which ended up being the deciding run in game one.
Game two of the series ended up being moved from Saturday to Sunday due to weather. The Hawks fell behind early as Butte put up two runs on a home run, but that was all that the Hawks would allow. Colby Lunsford went 3-for-4 including a two-RBI double in the bottom of the 4th that scored Royce Tsumura and Rudy Rodriguez. The game was tied until the 8th inning which saw CRC take the lead in an unconventional way. Nate Schwartz picked up the game winning RBI with a bases loaded hit by pitch, which brought in Nick Solorzano. Spencer Edmundson went six innings, allowing two hits while striking out six batters. Jake Herrera went 3 innings in relief, picking up the victory while shutting out the Road Runners. CRC which was ranked as the 18th seed upset the seventh-seeded Butte College 2-0 and move into the second round of the CCCAA playoffs.
Up next, the Hawks will travel south to take on Mission College and San Joaquin Delta College in a double elimination pairing for round two. Game one will be Thursday as #18 CRC (21-21) takes on #11 Mission College (28-12-1) at 11 a.m. CRC played Mission College twice during preseason and went 2-0 vs Mission. If CRC wins vs Mission, they will play on Friday with the time and opponent depending on the result of Thursday’s games.
CRC Softball:
Hawks softball hosted the visiting Feather River Golden Eagles last weekend for round one of the CCCAA playoffs. Anjalina Dahdouh got the nod for game one, throwing seven innings and earning her 11th victory on the year. CRC emerged with the 6-4 victory thanks to a strong offensive showing by catcher, Sophia Ortiz, who went 3-for-3 knocking in three runs in the game. Sarah Babby chipped in going 2-for-3 and scoring two of the Hawks’ runs.
Game two saw a weather delay that pushed the start time back from noon to 2:00 p.m. The weather did not affect the Hawk’s bats as they picked up the 8-0 victory in five innings. Layla Towner went 3-for-3 with three RBIs including a home run to left field that hit high off the scoreboard. Kalie Toy chipped in 2 RBIs of her own with a double down the left field line that gave CRC the needed amount of runs to end the game early. Tatiana Blas picked up her 10th victory on the season, throwing a five inning shutout while only allowing a single hit and striking out six.
The Hawks will travel to Sierra College this weekend to take on the No. 1 seed. CRC went 0-3 against Sierra this season, despite playing a 10-inning game that was 0-0 until the 10th when Sierra was able to pick up a couple runs. Game one will be Friday at 2:00 pm while game two and three (if necessary) will be on Saturday at 12:00 and 2:00.
