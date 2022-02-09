Cosumnes River College's softball squad swept a doubleheader at Solano Community College Tuesday, 3-0 and 11-2. In game one, Ashlee Toy struck out seven batters and tossed a one-hitter. Leandra Coronado was two-for-three for the Hawks.
In game two, CRC scored five in the first inning and two in each of the next three stanzas. Victoria Ochoa drove in four runs, and Nicole Sarvia went three-for-three. Danielle Pfennig earned the win on the mound.
The two wins lifted the Hawks to 3-2 on the young season.
Coach Kristy Schroeder has a team dotted with local talent. She said after dealing with pandemic restrictions the past two years, she’s hoping for a full season of play out of several talented women.
“We’re just going to play and do what we can do,” Schroeder said.
Like most sports, Schroeder has had to deal with COVID-19 quarantines. Five of her players missed most of the first four games Jan. 28 and 29 at a tournament at Monterey Peninsula College.
“I think we’re going to have a lot of that,” she said. “Hopefully, we’ll have some depth on our team. Everybody is going to have to play.”
Anybody testing positive is sitting ten days and teams have to get everyone on the bench ready to step right in.
“We are outside, you wear your masks, but you are around people, you’re riding a bus, so it makes it all tough,” Schroeder said.
When everyone is on the diamond, though, Schroeder looks like she’ll have a very competitive team once again in the Big 8 Conference.
“We have a pretty solid pitching staff,” she said. “Our number one right now is Ashley Toy, she played for us last year in our modified season. She has a great change-up, has good movement on her ball because she’s a lefty.”
When she’s not pitching Toy will be in centerfield and bats number two in the lineup.
Danielle Pfennig and Leandra Coronado will return for a rare third year of eligibility, something all college players are earning because of the pandemic. Pfennig will hit in the number three spot. She’s a pitcher and first baseman. Coronado will return at shortstop where she’s placed each of the past two seasons.
“She’s got real nice hands at shortstop and is our leadoff batter,” Schroeder said. “I was really excited when the both of them told me they were going to hang around for a third year because they were a pitcher and a shortstop, two really key positions you need.”
The Hawks are traditionally a team finish high or at the top of the Big 8 and no reason to believe that won’t happen again this spring.
