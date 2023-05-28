Cosumnes River College’s softball team season ended after a loss in the second round of the California Community College Athletic Association’s Softball NorCal Regional against Sierra College.
The team concluded the season with an overall record of 29-15 and a conference record of 15-9.
They finished second in the Big 8 Conference, defeated Feather River College in the first round of the playoffs and took Sierra College to a game three.
“We tied for second in the conference and made it to the Super Regional,” head coach Kristy Schroeder said. “Like I said, I thought it was a very successful season, especially because we had to adapt so much.”
Sophomore shortstop and second baseman Gabriella Lipsky said the team needed to adapt to the rain, injuries and some of her teammates leaving the team at the beginning of the season for personal reasons.
“We had a hard time kind of finding that rhythm and finding that match where we all got along and really played together well and worked as a team,” Lipsky said. “We really came together and worked together and I think towards the end of the season, we really rallied to give ourselves the best shot to be as successful as possible.”
Freshman pitcher and outfielder Anjalina Dahdouh shared her thoughts on how her team played throughout the season.
“Overall, the season was pretty good,” Dahdouh said. “As a team we started out pretty slow. Overall, I think as the season went on, we all got along pretty well and we had a good end to the season.”
Dahdouh tied freshman utility Kalie Toy for the most runs on the team with 32.
The Hawks demonstrated a home field advantage with a record of 17-4 at home, 10-10 away and 2-1 at neutral sites.
“I think everything is a little bit more of a controlled atmosphere when you’re at home and so I think everybody just feels a bit more comfortable,” Schroeder said.
Lipsky said the players are their own worst enemy and they will have to overcome that next season to win it all.
“I think that if everyone can keep their mental game positive and stay out of their own heads and understand that it’s a game of failure,” said Lipsky. “And if they really emphasize that bouncing back, I think that they could be unstoppable.”
CRC Baseball
Cosumnes River College’s baseball season ended against San Joaquin Delta College in the CCCAA Baseball NorCal Super Regional and with the loss, the time for many players on the team.
The baseball team finished the season with a record of 23-22 and conference record of 10-14.
With 320 runs, 33 homeruns and a batting average of .262, the season was filled with high and lows up until the final pitch.
“We finished where I thought we would, but I thought we’d give it a little bit more,” head coach Don Mico said.
Sophomore catcher Nick Solorzano thought that the team had a chance to beat San Joaquin Delta College but were outplayed in the final two games.
“Yeah, we were in a good spot going into Saturday and they threw with two really good arms and they had their good stuff and they but us for those games,” Solorzano said.
The Hawks did not have much of a homefield advantage with a record of 8-10 at home.
“Ever since I’ve been coaching at CRC, we’ve never really done well at home. We do better on the road,” said Mico. “We have a smaller group of guys. I think they like riding on the bus and the camaraderie and everything, but when we’re at home, we just miss fly balls in the sun. It’s just a weird thing.”
Mico said camaraderie has always been important for his teams and that is how he was taught by his mentor, Tony Bloomfield.
“You know, it is us against the world,” said Mico. “I mean, we’re a smaller program. We’re not like all the other Big 8 teams because all the other Big 8 teams have football, they have track and field, so they have bigger sports, athletic programs, budgets and everything.”
Solorzano agreed with his coach about the team’s camaraderie.
“Oh yeah, the team was really tight,” said Solorzano. “We all got super close, especially towards the end of the year. For the most part, all the team loved each other.
With fifteen players being sophomores, the last game they played for Cosumnes River College on May 13.
“Yeah, it was tough for a lot of people thinking about getting that realization that this might be it,” Solorzano said. “We all got the mindset as long as we go as hard as we can, let’s make the best out of it.”
