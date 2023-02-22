Led by consistent hitting and timely defensive plays, the Cosumnes River Hawks swept the visiting San Jose City College Jaguars in a double header Feb. 14, 5-2 and 7-4. The Hawks improved to 9-4 with the wins.
"We had a lot of clutch plays today. Offensively we had some big hits when we needed to score runs," said head coach Kristy Schroeder. "Defensively, Seva Carter (Monterey Trail H.S.) made some stellar plays that got us out of a couple of jams."
After falling behind 1-0 in the opener, the Hawks immediately bounced back to score three in the 3rd inning on several walks and a two-RBI single by Tamisha McBride (Luther Burbank H.S.). CRC tacked on three more in the 4th on a single by Kalie Toy (Lodi H.S.) and doubles by Trinity Jordan (Franklin H.S.) and Sophia Ortiz (Oakdale H.S.). Layla Towner's (West Campus H.S.) home run in the 7th provided an insurance run. Jordan pitched a complete game earning her fourth win of the year.
In game two, an Emily Johnson (Calaveras H.S.) double scored Toy to spot CRC an early 1-0 lead. After McBride scored in the 4th, San Jose knotted it up a 2-2 in the top of the 6th. However, CRC fired right back. Towner doubled to score Sarah Babby (Pleasant Grove H.S.) and Gabi Lipsky (Cosumnes Oaks H.S.). Toy's single drove in Towner to push the lead to 5-2. Tatiana Blas held the Jaguars scoreless in the 7th and finished with seven strikeouts to cement the win.
"It was great to get a sweep.” added Schroeder.” San Jose is a top program, and these wins should give our team a boost of confidence heading into conference play.”
The Hawks open Big 8 play at American River College on February 25.
CRC Basketball wins Big 8
Hawks’ men’s basketball team won the Big 8 championship with a 13-3 record, their first championship since the 2015-16 season. Overall, CRC was 19-9 this season. The Hawks will open the post-season on Feb. 22 with a 7 p.m. home game against West Hills-Lemoore.
Head coach Jonathan James was named the Big 8 Coach of the Year and sophomore Brandon Scott was the league's MVP.
Hawks’ baseball
Cosumnes River’s baseball team was 7-4 coming into this week’s action thanks to several players starting off the season with some solid at-bats.
Nick Solorzano (Oak Ridge H.S.) is batting .342 with a homer and 13 RBI’s, which leads the team. Colby Lundsford (Bear River H.S.) is hitting .351 while Michael Grijalva (Ponderosa H.S.) has a 4.07 average through the first nine games.
On the mound William Gonzales (Elk Grove H.S.) has a 1-3 record with a 5.40 ERA. Spencer Edmundson (Truckee H.S.) is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA.
The Hawks play at College of San Mateo on Feb. 21 and at Mendocino College Feb. 23 and Feb. 25.
