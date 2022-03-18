Cosumnes River College Athletic Director and Dean of Kinesiology, Health and Athletics Collin Pregliasco has been named as one of the 2021-22 Cushman and Wakefield Athletic Directors of the Year, by the National Association of College Directors of Athletics (NACDA).
Pregliasco has overseen the Hawks’ athletic program since January 2017,” Cosumnes River College Associate Athletic Director Jeanne Calamar said, “Collin deserves this award. He is the best athletic director and dean that I have seen in my thirty-three years at Cosumnes River. He is always thinking about the student-athletes and his coaches. He always cares about the needs of the student athletes and he will do anything to help the student athletes. He is knowledgeable, ethical, fair and always goes above and beyond. With the emergence of COVID, Collin helped create a student athlete advisory council, helped initiate a testing program for our student athletes and staff and assisted in the emergence of a virtual campus for the athletes.”
Pregliasco joins 27 winners of the Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year Award (ADOY) today. The award spans seven divisions (NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions and Junior College/Community Colleges). He will be recognized in conjunction with the 57th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, prior to the Featured Session on Tuesday, June 28 at 4 p.m.
The ADOY Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.
"As the intercollegiate athletics enterprise continues to evolve and institutions and their departments journey bravely into uncharted waters, we have a new wave of leaders who have answered the call,” said Bob Vecchione, NACDA Chief Executive Officer. “This year, 22 of our 28 Athletics Director of the Year honorees are being recognized with the award for the first time in their careers. Additionally, in the year that we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, we are proud that all four ADOY winners at the Division III level are women. Thank you to our new title sponsor Cushman & Wakefield, for helping the NACDA family applaud the efforts of these athletics directors across the country. We are looking forward to gathering together in person once again to celebrate their achievements during Convention this summer.”
Cushman & Wakefield is in its first year of sponsoring the award. The ADOY Award program is in its 24th year and has recognized a total of 535 deserving athletics directors to date.
