Fitness centers in the city again adjusted their operations or shut down this week after Governor Gavin Newsom announced that counties that were on the state’s monitoring list for three straight days would need to shut down indoor activities to allow for safety measures related to curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business including fitness centers, worship services, protests, offices for non-essential sectors, personal care services, hair salons and indoor malls were required to shut down unless they are able to convert to an outside operation or pick-up services, according to Sacramento County.
The new restrictions went into effect on July 14 at 3 p.m.
For local fitness centers, that has meant altering their services.
Warriorz Fitness, which is located off of Elk Grove Blvd., typically holds classes inside its studio.
This week, however, co-owner Charlie Zamora noted that it shifted to outdoor classes, which they were able to do thanks to a large outdoor area behind the studio, he said.
“We’ve been able to follow all the new rules. We have 10,000 square feet that is equipped as an outdoor gym. To our knowledge, we’re the only facility that does physical fitness that has a legitimate outdoor facility [as opposed to a makeshift area]. We’re the only ones in EG that has that. We’ve had that prior to all the rules,” Zamora said on July 15.
Local business have put their creativity to work in swift response to the revised rules this week. Switch Fitness has moved to both outdoor and virtual classes, scheduling classes at a local park, while the Grove Fitness moved some of its workout machines and weights outside in front of its studio, according to their July 15 Instagram posts.
Zamora had to shut down Warriorz as well in March and noted that to be a business owner, having a positive attitude and finding courage has been key.
“When you go into business for yourself, it takes a particular kind of person to have the courage to even go into business for themselves and pave their own path,” said Zamora, who owns Warriorz along with his wife. “We have to be able to find creative ways for servicing our clients and our members and our community.”
The county’s latest closure order will remain in effect until it is lifted by the Sac County Public Health officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.