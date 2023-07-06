With COVID-19 pandemic mostly behind us, the Courtland Pear Fair will return for its 49th season Sunday, July 30 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the Sacramento River Delta town of Courtland. The town is located 20 miles south of Sacramento on Highway 160.
The last fair attracted 7,000 people and organizers encourage participants this season to arrive early.
A five- and a 10-mile fun run begins at 7:30 a.m. on a course that takes runners mainly through vineyards, orchards and along sloughs. A kids' half-mile run begins at 8 a.m. Runners may register online at pearfair.com/activities.
A pancake breakfast, sponsored by the Pear Fair and the Walnut Grove Rotary, is from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. with pancakes, sausage, pear compote and pear-mosas. Live music will be playing all day with the sounds of Jay Rolerz, Hip Service, Rachel Steele and Road 88 and Mariachi Sacramento from under the big tent.
The parade begins at 1 p.m. with local floats, Honor Guards from a local Boy Scouts troop, plus candidates for Pear Fair King and Queen. The parade ends at the grandstand where the 2023 Grand Marshall is introduced and the crowning of the Pear Fair King and Queen.
There can't be a Pear Fair unless there are all sorts of foods made from pears. Enjoy fresh pears, pear pies, pear slushies, pear cider, pear pizza and more. Then there will be a pie eating contest under the big tent.
Several arts and crafts booths will be at the Pear Fair which show the work of many local artists, a plant sale by the La Perita Garden Club and many other crafts. In the auditorium will be a historical display of farming in the Delta sponsored by the Delta Historical Society.
There's plenty of things for the kids such as face painting, petting zoo, bounce house, water slide and a duck-calling contest.
The Pear Fair is an all-volunteer event that benefits the local Delta communities with scholarships, Courtland Fire Department, local PTAs and the Delta Lions Club.
Parking at the Pear Fair is $20 per carload which includes admission to the Fair for the entire family. (remember - No Dogs, please)
For more information go to http://www.pearfair.com or phone 916-775-2000.
