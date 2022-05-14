The Cosumnes Oaks boys tennis team ended its season in a big way Friday by defeating Rodriguez, 7-2, for the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II championship.
This is just the second team tennis championship of all time in Elk Grove Unified School District. Laguna Creek won a Division II banner in 2017.
Rio Americano has traditionally been the Division II tennis power with 12 Div. II wins and three in Division I. Over the years the Division I championships have been fought over by Jesuit and Davis, the Marauders with 12 and the Blue Devils with 11. This year, though, it was Oak Ridge’s turn.
The Wolfpack is coached by Christopher Wall.
Here were the individual match results:
1 Singles
Ted Nguyen (CO) def Evan Wadsworth(RZ) 6-1, 6-4
2 Singles
Avi Kothari (RZ) def Brandon Gong (CO) 6-3,6-3
3 Singles
Ambareesh Lankipali (CO) def Devon Kothari (RZ) 6-1, 6-2
4 Singles
Jonah Rosenthal (CO) def Theo Kyser (RZ) 6-1, 6-3
5 Singles
Mason Wong (CO) def Danton Hsueh (RZ) 6-3, 6-3
6 Singles
Justin Ng (CO) def Justin Wei (RZ) 6-1, 6-0
1 Doubles
Denis Reilly/Brandon Wei (RZ) def Leo Luo/Dan Nguyen (CO) 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3
2 Doubles
Anshuman Purohit/Manraj Bains (CO) def Parker Green/Trevor Brown (RZ) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5
3 Doubles
Zach Alshaer/Vikram Lall (CO) def Andrei Perriard/Patrick Reilly(RZ) 6-3, 6-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.