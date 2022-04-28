Three Cosumnes Oaks boys won tennis championships at the Delta League tournament Wednesday at the Laguna Creek Racquet Club. In the boys singles
Ted Nguyen defeated Gabe Lopez of Davis, 6-0, 6-3.
Brandon Gong/Jonah Rosenthal of Cosumnes Oaks defeated Mathias Rendon/Owen Sheppard of Davis, 6-7(6), 7-5, 10-6 for the league doubles title.
As a team, CO finished in third place in the Delta League behind Davis and Jesuit and will be playing in the team playoffs beginning May 5th.
Thursday Scoreboard
Baseball
Delta League
Jesuit 6, Elk Grove 3
Notes: Max Wiesner outdueled Kade Brown in game two of this week's series between two of the top teams in the Delta. Wiesner pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs on nine hits and struck out three. The Marauders' Arjan Johal and Jackson German each homered.
Pleasant Grove 3, Cosumnes Oaks 2 (8 inns.)
Notes: Quiarte-Guzman's bunt with none out in the bottom of the 8th inning and a throwing error allowed Justin Spohr to score from first to win the game, the Eagles' second straight win over the Wolfpack this week.
Softball
Elk Grove 16, Davis 1
Notes: The Herd upped its record to 17-3-1 with a blow-out win. Elk Grove scored seven times in the sixth inning. Aissa Silva had a pair of triples and drove in three runs.
