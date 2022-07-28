It’s hard to describe what the state of the football program at Cosumnes Oaks was prior to the arrival of Martin Billings. Though some talented teams were playing football for the Wolfpack, the program was admittedly in disarray. Administration needed to make a change and athletic director George Smith brought in Billings as the varsity head coach. A former Oregon State Beaver, Billings has made changes since arriving prior to last season and likes the progress he’s seen to this point.
“We’ve made some great strides,” Billings said recently. “Accountability is right on top of our program. Our student/athletes are being accountable to their teammates. Our parents and this staff are working more with our administration, because we are Cosumnes Oaks High School.”
So impressed with Billings’ vision for Wolfpack football, Smith himself has returned to the sidelines to help. Smith coached football several years when he had the same job at Florin.
Plus, longtime Laguna Creek coach Lew Lassetter is back coaching defense so expect Cosumnes Oaks to compete for a spot in the playoffs once again.
“Look to be very competitive during the pre-season, in the Delta League, and return to playoffs after one-year hiatus,” Billings said.
Team Strengths:
Billings has several pluses for this fall because he returns his starting quarterback, Ranvir Malhi, for 2022. He completed 55 percent of his passes for 1,147 yards and 14 touchdowns last season when the Wolfpack went 5-5. And, he has speedy guys to throw to.
“Expecting for second year starting quarterback Ranvir Malhi to have a breakthrough season; third-year starting wide receiver/defensive back Jared Quenga, to continue his stellar play and leadership; four-year varsity standout Jeremiah King, to continue to play huge on both sides of ball; and three-year varsity starting lineman Jaiden Carranza, to lead both offensive and defensive lines,” Billings said.
Team speed with be a difference maker for the Wolfpack.
Team Unknowns:
“We have many first-year varsity student-athletes and need to quickly get them up to speed, Billings admitted. “We have a tough pre-season schedule.”
But, like so many other Delta League teams, Cosumnes Oaks must rely on their varsity first-timers to produce right out of the chute.
2022 schedule:
Billing inherited a non-league schedule when he arrived with several really tough opponents such as Oak Ridge, Inderkum and Manteca.
“We’re excited about opening the season with a stiff schedule to prepare for a competitive Delta League,” Billings said. “We will be tested early against fast, physical, and well-coached teams. It will prepare us for the rugged run teams in our league and prepare us for the passing teams, like (Pleasant Grove), because I know Coach Crabtree has a dynamic passing offense from when I coached with him at Sheldon,” Billings said.
Notes:
A year ago, Cosumnes Oaks finished at .500 and was nosed out of the playoff due to some of the quirks of the selection system. This year, though, Billings thinks things will be different.
“Delta League will again be very competitive, and each game will have playoffs implications, ”he said.
Always the optimist, Billings says he and the coaching staff are really looking forward to the 2022 season.
“Looking forward to the season, we are excited,” he said. “Thrilled about the opportunity to witness all the hard work, preparation, and sacrifice made by the student-athletes and coaches towards a successful season come to fruition.”
2022 Schedule:
8/19 vs. Oakridge
8/26 at Pitman
9/2 vs. Manteca
9/9 at Inderkum
9/16 vs. Elk Grove*
9/23 at Davis*
9/30 at Sheldon*
10/7 vs. Pleasant Grove*
10/14 vs. Jesuit*
10/21 at Franklin*
10/28 BYE
*=Delta League game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.