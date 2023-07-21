School: Cosumnes Oaks
Nickname: Wolfpack
Head coach: Martin Billings
(yrs as head coach): 3rd
College: Oregon State University
2022 Record: 3-7 (2-4 Delta League)
Assistant Coaches: Lew Lassetter, George Smith, Taj Carter, Will Hightower, Thomas Leech, Allen McCoy, Aaron Ross, Noah Ross, Ryan Lewis, Roderick Totton
Top returning players (positions in paratheses):
1. Myles McFarland-Sr (WR, DB)
2. Mason McFarland-Sr (WR, DB)
3. Jaiden Carranza-Sr (OL, DL)
4. Brandon Lambert-Jr (RB, LB)
5. Isaac Duran-Jr (WR, DB)
6. Kam Totton-Jr (WR, LB)
7. Jeremiah Archie-Sr (WR, DB)
8. Holden Grieger-Sr (OL, DL)
9. Wesley Flowers-Sr (OL, DL)
10. Anthony Watkins-Sr (RB, LB)
Top varsity newcomers:
1. Marino Fragata-Sr (QB, DB)
2. Kayleb Gerard-Jr (WR, DB)
3. Alex Muhammed-Sr (WR, DB)
4. Massimo Jimenez-Jr (FB, LB)
A couple of down years on the football field at Cosumnes Oaks is now in the past and this fall’s edition of the Wolfpack looks much like teams we were accustomed to watching. Martin Billings is back for his third season at C.O. and is building upon what he’s learned over that time.
“I knew we had to get a lot stronger,” he said. “I knew we were going to have a lot of returners, so I was optimistic for the upcoming season. I thought if we also added a few pieces to the coaching staff we’d compete.”
He’s done that working on both mental and physical strength of his players during the off season.
“We’ve been working on other behaviors as well where we are supporting one another and encouraging one another,” Billings said. “but, we really wanted to get stronger this summer and stay positive and play hard.”
Team Strengths:
Once again speed at the skill positions has returned to Cosumnes Oaks led by twin brothers Myles and Mason McFarland. But, the Wolfpack also has more depth at these positions this season. Juniors Kam Totten, Braden Lambert, Jeremiah Archie and Isaac Duran will also contribute this fall.
“Four-year varsity starting lineman Jaiden Carranza, is ready to lead both offensive and defensive lines,” Billings said. “We’ll need to stay together and I think we’ll be alright.”
Billings’ coaching staff is led by veterans Lew Lassetter, a former Laguna Creek co-head coach, who will coach the defense, and the school’s athletic director George Smith, the offensive coordinator. Smith is a former head coach at Florin. Both have been around this rodeo for many years and that experience will help the Wolfpack.
Team Unknowns:
This season a new quarterback will take the reins. He’s senior Marino Fragata. He’ll need to step it up right away because the non-league slate is loaded with quality teams such as Inderkum, Woodcreek and Vanden.
Overall outlook for this season:
“Very excited about the upcoming season, and looking to compete in the playoffs,” Billings remarked. “Expecting a big season for Myles McFarland, Mason McFarland, Brandon Lambert, Isaac Duran, Kam Totton, and Marino Fragata. All have prepared tremendously and poised for a terrific season.”
Once again Cosumnes Oaks has the unique schedule where they play 10 straight weeks, and their bye is in week 11. Unlike the others in the Delta League, there is no opportunity to rest and recoup. On the other hand, if the Wolfpack qualifies for the playoffs, there’s an extra week to prepare.
“Excited about opening the season with a competitive preseason schedule to prepare for a tough Delta League,” Billings said. “The ‘C.O.’ will be tested early against fast, physical, and well coached teams.”
2023 Schedule:
8/18 at Vanden
8/25 vs. Pitman
9/1 at Woodcreek
9/8 vs. Inderkum
9/15 at Elk Grove*
9/22 vs. Davis*
9/29 vs. Sheldon*
10/6 at Pleasant Grove*
10/14 at Jesuit*
10/20 vs. Franklin*
10/27 BYE
*=Delta League game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.