In a special ceremony Friday morning, Cosumnes Oaks' seniors Deonte Carter, Damon Carter and DeJohn Marshall announced they will play college football at Southern Oregon University in Asheville.
The Carters both had offers from other regional colleges including Black Hills State in South Dakota. Deonte is a wide receiver/defensive back. Damon was primarily a running back, but also was a kick returner, long snapper and, in one game, was a quarterback for coach Marvin Billings this season.
Marshall is a wide receiver/defensive back.
These young men now bring the 2022 total of Elk Grove Unified football seniors signing a National Letter of Intent with a college program to eight.
Earlier, Elk Grove fullback Zeke Burnett signed with Sacramento State. Herd center Peyton Maze will play at Black Hills State, while defensive lineman Soni Finau and Cosumnes Oaks linebacker Julius Jordan have signed with Cal Poly - San Luis Obispo. At Monterey Trail, defensive back Ronnie Brutus inked with Central Washington.
