In the March 4 article on EGUSD wrestlers placing at the CIF State Championships, Sarah Null from Elk Grove High School was mistakenly not included in the article. The Citizen regrets this error.
Null, a freshman, placed seventh in the 111-pound weight class.
Null defeated Jadyn Wilson of Liberty 5-1 in the first round of the CIF meet, then defeated Patricia Arana of San Fernando by fall.
In the third round, Cristelle Rodriguez of Buchanan, who would eventually win the gold, defeated Null 19-5.
In the consolation round, Null defeated Aphrodite Ayala 8-2. Null concluded the tournament with the seventh-place match against Yesenia Deguire of Olympian, whom she defeated 9-2 to place her on the podium in seventh place.
Null joined fellow Thundering Herd wrestlers Annika Miles (seventh) and Peter Ming (third) as well as Franklin’s Hassan Khan (seventh) as the only wrestlers from the city of Elk Grove to place at state this year.
Ming went 6-1 in the 220-pound weight class, Miles went 5-2 in the 235-pound weight class and Khan went 4-2 in the 160s at the tournament, which took place in Bakersfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.