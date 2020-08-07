The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), Outfront Media Sports, and Concordia University Irvine announced the signing of a six-year strategic partnership on Aug. 5. Under terms of the agreement, Concordia University Irvine’s Master’s in Coaching and Athletics Administration will serve as the official coaching and athletics administration master’s degree program of the CIF and its 10 sections.
“We welcome Concordia University Irvine to the CIF family,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti. “We are pleased to provide this partnership for the leadership at our member schools who are seeking an advanced degree in athletic administration and coaching.”
“It brings us great joy to become the official coaching educator for our home state of California,” said Tony Diaz, Director of the MCAA program. “The MCAA program has been serving athletic leaders for over 15 years.
Growing from an original class of 12 to a network of over 3,000 alumni, the program is incredibly proud to continue to meet the needs of the athletic professional and be thought leaders within educational athletics.
Aligned with the core values and mission of the CIF State, the MCAA program is excited about this partnership and the opportunities that lie ahead to provide for the athletic leader as they serve the student-athlete.”
Concordia Irvine’s (CUI) Master’s in Coaching and Athletics Administration (MCAA) is the nation’s number one athletics graduate program. CUI’s MCAA program has been a staple in the coaching education field since 2005.
The MCAA program is serving around 300 athletic leaders from the state of California and has a network of over 1,500 California alumni. WASC-accredited, the curriculum strives to meet the needs of the working professional by being practical and relevant. Courses are meant to challenge students to explore their leadership styles and sharpen their skill set. With an emphasis on transformational leadership, students will see how success and significance can coexist within an athletic department. The program offers onsite, online, and blended courses allowing students to choose the best options for their schedule.
– Rebecca Brutlag
