Manny of Bradshaw Christian competes in the semifinals against Jose Acosta of Liberty Ranch at the Sierra Valley Conference Championships on Feb. 8 at Bradshaw Christian High School. The Pride will compete in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V tournament at Rosemont High School Friday-Saturday.
Most Popular
Articles
- EGPD issues 65 tickets in two-week traffic operation
- Pleasant Grove High student dies from car crash injuries
- Prep work begins for Railroad Street project
- Local student portraits of Virgin Mary showcased at arts center
- Suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested
- Father, son identified in Jan. 26 murder-suicide case
- Election 2020: Ly, Suen, Spease tops in campaign contributions for city elections
- Crime Briefs
- Police find 530 pot plants in home
- Election 2020: Patterson sets sights on Bera’s seat in Congress
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.