With a young team and the experience of a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff appearance last season, Laguna Creek’s softball team had high hopes for the 2020 season even though the Cardinals under second year head coach Rick Elkins got off to a slow start by going 1-3-1 through their first five games before all activities were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Even though Laguna Creek had only one win, Elkins was happy with how his team was playing.
“We are building a very competitive softball program and beat Lowry High School from Nevada who were a state champion runner-up last season and got a tie with Metro League co-champion from last year in River City,” Elkins said.
“Our defense was shaky for our first two losses against Rio Americano and Stagg, but we were looking forward to moving ahead and improving.”
Through five games, the Cardinals have gotten great production from their younger players on the team. Laguna Creek’s top nine batters are all underclassmen, including five of which are sophomores. Leading the way of these young Cardinals hitters is shortstop Jasmine Ogburn-Grandy. The junior has seven RBIs through five games including hitting two home runs. Along with Ogburn-Grandy, sophomore second basemen Mia Reyes leads the team with seven hits and a .538 batting average.
Once Laguna Creek received word that all games had been postponed due to the coronavirus, the team did not think matters would have come to what they currently are.
“We initially thought it would be for a short period of time but now it looks like our season may be over,” Elkins said.
“We are obviously disappointed but accept and understand the necessary suspension and restrictions.”
With all activities being currently postponed, Laguna Creek are doing everything they can to stay in the best shape and condition they can in case they get the chance to play again this season all while staying safe and avoiding the chance of contracting the virus.
“The players, parents and coaches have all kept in contact using the SportsYou app and have been able to provide workout and softball drill videos that could be done safely during this period of time,” Elkins said.
“We have encouraged the players to stay safe, but actively working out, throwing and working on drills during the suspension.”
If in fact the 2020 season has to be cancelled, Laguna Creek will leave behind five seniors without having played a majority of their senior season and most likely playing their last competitive softball game. One of which is Zahra Penninckx, a foreign exchange student from Belgium who is due to return back to Belgium any day now with schools temporarily shut down in Elk Grove until at the earliest May 1.
“We all feel really bad for the five seniors on the team because they are all great young ladies,” Elkins said.
“We are considering a special tribute to the five players, something like possibly retiring the number 20 (for the year 2020) that is being missed.”
If Laguna Creek has played their last game of the season, Elkins knows he can take a lot from a small sample size to apply to next season. One of which is a new conditioning regiment that helped get the team into shape and build chemistry among the players.
“A good coaching staff learns from every conditioning session, practice and game,” Elkins said.
“We have a very talented group of athletes that will be returning next season and we are all looking forward to next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.