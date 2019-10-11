Local college football games this weekend include University of California, Davis, which is hosting Cal Poly for the Battle of the Golden Horseshoe in its homecoming game.
The game will start at 4 p.m. at UC Davis Health Center after UC Davis fought back last week from a 13-point deficit to take a brief lead against University of North Dakota before losing 38-36 in the final minute.
Sacramento State will travel to sixth-ranked Montana State Saturday for a 1:07 p.m. PT start.
The Hornets are 1-0 in the Big Sky Conference and 3-2 overall after beating Eastern Washington last week at home. The game marked the sixth time out of 24 games that the Hornets have won their Big Sky opener, and it was also the first time the Hornets had defeated a ranked opponent since 2012.
American River College has a bye this week but will play Oct. 19 at Siskiyous at 1 p.m.
In the Beavers’ last game, Jeremiah Johnson (Pleasant Grove High School alum) rushed for 23 yards, Daryn Menefee (Elk Grove High School alum) had two tackles, Vonathon Allen (Sheldon) rushed for 62 yards and had nine receiving yards, Chimobi Nwokocha (Cosumnes Oaks) had one tackle and Donovan Haynes (Laguna Creek) had 114 kickoff yards, representing EGUSD graduates in the win over Fresno.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.