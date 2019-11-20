American River College defeated Feather River 51-20 on Nov. 16, improving its record to 8-2.
Terrell Litteljohn (Pleasant Grove alum) had 30 receiving yards including a touchdown for American River, Jeremiah Johnson (Pleasant Grove) rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown, Vonathon Allen (Sheldon alum) rushed for 52 yards, Taejon King (Sheldon) rushed for 27 yards. William Valencia (Pleasant Grove) led the Beavers with seven tackles.
U.C. Davis’ men’s soccer team clinched a first-round bye in the NCAA Division I playoffs and earned the 14th seed.
The Aggies will host the winner of Thursday’s game featuring South Florida and Louisville at 1 p.m. on Nov. 24, with the game being the first D I NCAA tournament event hosted at U.C. Davis soccer field.
The Aggies, which includes Cosumnes Oaks High School alum Nabi Kibunguchy (a junior defender who earned all-conference First Team honors this year, are 7-0-1 at Aggie Soccer Field this year.
