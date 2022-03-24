Baseball
Delta League
Jesuit 4, Pleasant Grove 0
Notes: Max Wiesner went the distance for the Marauders, throwing a three hitter, striking out eight.
Elk Grove 11, Sheldon 1
Notes: Seven runs in the 5th inning today led the 8-2 Herd. Korey Williams tripled and Aiden Jimenez doubled in the decisive inning. Russ Pettis took the win, allowing four hits over five innings, K'd six.
Franklin 12, Davis 7
Notes: The Wildcats scored nine times in the third inning and held on. Alan Altamirano had three hits including a double and drove in three runs. Hasani Johnson had a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Jordy Lopez had a double and a single with 1 RBI. Davis had the tying run at the plate with one out in the seventh, but Zach McCargar came on in relief and got both outs to seal up the win. The Wildcats are now 8-3.
Softball
Galt 10, Bradshaw Chr. 8
Vanden 7, Sheldon 1
Notes: Hazyl Gray handcuffed the Huskies allowing five hits and striking out four. D'Auna Johnson drove in Sheldon's lone run.
Metro Conference
Laguna Creek 7, River City 6
Notes: Akira Coleman's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 7th gave the Cardinals the win. Laguna Creek had four runs in the fourth inning with RBIs by Amanda DeVaney, Brooklynn Thurgood and Mia Reyes.
