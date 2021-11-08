Winter sports began pre-season practices last week around the region. This meant the grunts, groans and shouts were echoing off the hallowed walls of the wrestling room at Elk Grove High School.
In the middle of it all for what is in essence his 20th season is head coach Pat Coffing. He’s owned one of the most imposing records amongst any high school coach in Elk Grove Unified: with the exception of his first season, 2001-2002, Coffing’s teams have won either the Delta Valley Conference or Delta League championship every season. That’s 19 banners in a row, now hung somewhere in the rafters of the Cartwright Gym.
Scattered in that amazing run has been five Sac-Joaquin Section Masters team runners-up, three Section team dual championships, and nine teams that were runners-up in the Section dual championships.
He’s coached 44 individual Division I champions, 20 have placed in the State Wrestling Meet and he’s coached two State champions.
“But, I’m probably getting to the end of being head coach at Elk Grove,” Coffing admitted last week. “My son is a senior. I still want to be involved in the program, teach my class at the school, and maybe go be an assistant with Dan Frank under whoever they give the Kerr (Middle School) job to.”
Coffing, like all other prep wrestling coaches in California, are really looking forward to this season, because the pandemic eliminated wrestling as an interscholastic sport in’20-’21. This means it has essentially been two years since the mats in the wrestling room have been wet with perspiration.
“We’re going to be tough,” he said of his squad coming in. “We have some really nice kids.”
But, right away Coffing knows being really nice doesn’t always translate into a good wrestling squad, especially because of the pandemic lay-off.
“It’s just going to be a different season with the COVID constantly hanging over our head,” he said. “I hope we don’t get events cancelled.”
A tradition of Herd wrestling has been to travel to some of the top tournaments around the state and compete against the best wrestling programs. That’s going to be different, according to Coffing, because COVID restrictions won’t allow the boys to lodge in the same rooms on the road, they’ll have to stay with their parents.
“That robs them of the experience of going on the road,” Coffing said. “But, at the same time that’s the world we’re in right now. If we want to participate, those are the rules.”
While wrestling has been non-existent at the high schools, some of the wrestlers – both boys and girls – dedicated to the sport have been working out at places such as the Elk Grove Wrestling Academy, run by former Valley High School coach Jim Cook and one of Coffing’s former wrestlers, Nick Jordan.
The Herd will look this winter towards guys like senior Kevin Lopez, who Coffing thinks will wrestle at 126 pounds. Wyatt, Pat’s son, made the Masters’ quarterfinal round two years ago and should be in the picture, too. Beyond those and a couple other grapplers, Coffing isn’t sure who else will excel this season.
“This is just a feeling, and we’ll have a real good idea by the end of December how accurate I am on this, I think the difference between the elite and the average (wrestler) is going to be greater than its ever been,” Coffing predicts. “Because the elite kids, combined with talent, never stopped wrestling. And, then the majority of the average kids, my team included, didn’t do too much for a year-and-a- half. You lose a year-and-a-half, two years, that’s half a career. We may be pushed back 20 years. I’m very curious how this is going to be panned out.”
The Herd varsity opens tournament action Dec. 4 in the Old Dutch Classic at Righetti High School in Santa Maria. The girls wrestling squad opens Nov. 27 with a tournament at Folsom High School.
