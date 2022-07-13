Christian McFarland is a football champion. It may be “small potatoes” to some professional football fans, but he and his Birmingham Stallion teammates know how hard they worked this spring. In the first year of the all-new United States Football League (there used to be another USFL 1983-1985), the Stallions claimed the championship Sunday with a 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Stars.
McFarland was a rookie safety for the Stallions, drafted earlier this year out of Idaho State. He played locally at Cosumnes Oaks High School under Derek Milgrim, who is now coaching in Southern California.
McFarland had a late interception to seal the win for Birmingham. The game was played at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio, next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
For you trivia experts, the first professional football team in Birmingham were the Americans in the old World Football League in 1974. They won the first WFL championship that year. The “World Bowl” almost didn’t happen because the Americans owed the IRS more than $200,000 in taxes. It relented in return for a portion of the gate.
The league finally went under in 1976.
The first USFL lasted three seasons. The new one had no connection to the original league except it used eight of the old USFL team names and uniform designs.
The Stallions’ win Sunday came under different circumstances with each member of the winning team earning $10,000, plus the game was televised on Fox, the TV network which owns the league. They also announced on June 27 the USFL, a 10-team league, would return in 2023.
This season the entirety of the league’s 10-week regular season was played in Birmingham.
Current Cosumnes Oaks coach Martin Billings said McFarland is hoping to latch on with a NFL club this fall so he may not return to Alabama.
By the way, McFarland’s younger twin brothers, Mason and Myles, will be key members of the Cosumnes Oaks football team this fall.
Local ties to the USFL
McFarland is not the only local connection to the USFL. A huge member of the Grant Pacer offensive line a few years ago was Darrin Paulo. He played collegiately at Utah and then had brief stays in the NFL with Denver and Detroit. This season he was a tackle with the Tampa Bay Bandits.
Former Sacramento State receiver Isiah Hennie played wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Maulers. Ex-UC Davis punter Colby Wadman was a teammate of McFarland’s with the Stallions. He played briefly for both the Raiders and the Broncos in the NFL.
SJS League realignment
A topic that will be tossed around over the next six or so months will be league realignment. It’s something the Sac-Joaquin Section visits every four years with the purpose of keeping all high school leagues competitive and equitable. Meetings, which will be open to the public, won’t get underway until January of 2023, however, lots of scenarios are being tossed around right now.
There are some changes that will happen and several other changes that could happen in the high school sports landscape beginning with the 2024-2025 school year.
For example, Inderkum is no longer a Division III-sized school. They have about 2300 students which makes them Division I. So, they need to go somewhere else. Where do the Tigers land?
But before we get to that, let’s talk about the Elk Grove Unified schools. Could there be the formation of an Elk Grove Athletic Conference? The time for that may be now.
But, for that to happen you’d have to pull in Monterey Trail and Laguna Creek from the Metro Conference to join Franklin, Pleasant Grove, Elk Grove, Sheldon and Cosumnes Oaks to form a league. With gasoline prices as high as they are, lots of local school administrators and parents would love that idea.
One thing I do know, the Section commissioners like six-school leagues thus, adding Laguna Creek to an Elk Grove league probably won’t happen. They’ll likely stay in the Metro Conference where they have been very competitive with Burbank, McClatchy, Kennedy, Grant and River City.
So, what happens to the Delta League? How about the previously-noted Inderkum joining Davis along with Jesuit/St. Francis?
Who would be the other three? A wild guess/suggestion might be Vanden, Vacaville, Antelope and/or Woodcreek. This idea will mean there would be four Division I leagues in the Section, the Delta, the Elk Grove, the Sierra Foothill League and the Tri-City Athletic League.
If you haven’t noticed in recent years, some of the best competition has been logjammed in Division II, thus the need for another Division I league. The current Division II leagues are the Capital Valley Conference, Metro Conference, Central California Athletic League and San Joaquin Athletic Association.
Again, these are the sort of ideas that will be thrown around over the next six months.
Kennedy’s eyes set on Ivy League football
Jalen Kennedy is planning a bit of a vacation-with-a-purpose this month. The Pleasant Grove senior wide receiver will visit three colleges in the East, one of which he’d like to attend and, hopefully, play football. He’s has scheduled visits at Harvard, Yale and Cornell.
“I’ve in in talks with all those coaches and going out there,” he said. “Just the opportunities I will have after college with a degree from an Ivy League school.”
He wants to get into pharmaceutical sciences.
Undoubtedly, Kennedy will be one of the smartest wide receivers playing locally this fall. His team is previewed in this week’s edition of the Citizen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.