In the end of a game that alternated leads five times and saw several scoring drives that immediately responded to the other team’s touchdown, it was another breathtaking play that ended the night for Elk Grove while Clayton Valley Charter claimed the title in the CIF NorCal Division II-AA Championship.
The Thundering Herd had had the lead for nearly the entire fourth quarter before the Ugly Eagles continued the night’s gripping pattern of making clutch plays when they were needed with a last-minute touchdown and interception to clinch at 28-26 win over the Thundering Herd.
At the start of its fourth quarter comeback attempt, Clayton Valley Charter scored a touchdown, got the ball back and scored on a 42-yard touchdown reception by Seth Gwynn with 1:08 left then made the kick to take the lead for the first time in the quarter.
The Thundering Herd quickly set up their own scoring drive and came within 29 yards with 20.9 seconds left but the Ugly Eagles intercepted a pass in the end zone with 14.2 seconds left to end Elk Grove’s bid to move on to the state final after the Ugly Eagles took a knee to run out the clock.
Elk Grove senior quarterback Carter Harris scored twice, Hunter Hall scored once and Jeremy Crook also scored.
The Thundering Herd hadn’t been in the NorCal playoffs since the state playoffs were re-started in 2006, and coupled with their D II Sac-Joaquin Section Championship this year, they were near their goal of reaching the state final.
“We had it and then it slipped so fast I don’t even think most of us even comprehended what was happening at the time,” Hall said of the fourth quarter lead.
The emotion and drive that the visiting Herd had experienced throughout the game turned into an initial reaction of tears by some players and frustration after the final seconds ticked off.
The clutch plays they had put up for most of the night as well as a talented group of returning players for future seasons were both things that the program could take away Dec. 6 despite the loss.
“Oh the program’s only going to go up from here,” Hall, a senior, said afterward. “We have some great kids. Kids are playing as freshmen and sophomores on this team. They’re going to be around for along time, they’re going to leave their mark for sure.”
Clayton Valley Charter scored the first points of the night when Omari Taylor scored on a short run with 4:03 left.
Hall returned the kick for a touchdown to bring Elk Grove within 7-6.
In the second quarter, Harris scored on a one-yard run with 7:20 left for Elk Grove’s first lead at 12-7.
Taylor scored for the second time to put the Ugly Eagles back on top, 14-12 before Harris responded by scoring on a 59-yard run with 3:55 left. Hall scored the two-point conversion to add to the Thundering Herd’s lead at 20-14.
While both teams were scoreless in the third quarter, the Herd seemed to grab the momentum; in the fourth quarter, Elk Grove forced a turnover on downs with just under 10 minutes remaining before Jeremy Crook scored with 4:54 left and after a two-point conversion attempt failed, Elk Grove led 26-14.
The Ugly Eagles started their comeback when quarterback Jake Kern threw a 40-yard pass to Rayshawn Jackson, who scored with 2:22 left, putting CVC within 26-21.
The Ugly Eagles got the ball back with about 1:25 remaining and Seth Gynn scored the game-winning touchdown on a 42-yard pass from Kern with 1:08 left.
“The fourth down penalty killed us. That put them real close and gave them a chance to get that first down. That was the game-changer. They’re very athletic, very big and physical and we knew we had to make a stop there. That’s why we went for it on fourth down. We didn’t feel like we wanted to give them the ball back even though we had a minute-something left to go, we wanted to make sure we could end the game right there and we came up three inches short,” Heffernan said afterward.
Harris rushed for 103 yards, Crook rushed for 77 yards and Hall rushed for 55 yards, while Khalani Riddick led the defense with 11 tackles and Kade Jordan made two sacks.
Kern passed for 155 yards and Taylor rushed for 128 yards to lead the Ugly Eagles.
“When you’re playing against a team as good as them, and then you’re down, it’s really easy for kids that age to let up or just say that we can’t do this,” CVC coach Tim Murphy said. “The defense really played better in the second half and Jake Kern in the second half, especially in the last four minutes, he played like a man. There are guys in the NFL that can’t have that kind of composure.”
This season was the Herd’s third under Heffernan, with the program reaching the playoffs all three years but having their best finish this season.
“Hopefully it’ll be consistent and this won’t be the last time that we’re at this game. Hopefully we’ll be able to build on what we’ve been able to do in the short time we’ve been here and keep building and we can be here more than once,” said Heffernan when asked about the Herd’s future.
