Fans of four Elk Grove Unified School District football programs could be wrapped up in one of two intense matchups tonight.
The Elk Grove Thundering Herd (4-1) is hosting Cosumnes Oaks (3-1) in the fight for first place in the Delta League at 7:15 p.m.
Both programs own overall records of 6-2 and the Wolfpack will need to win the game to claim at least a share of the league championship.
Cosumnes Oaks will play Davis in its league finale Nov. 11, while the Thundering Herd will play a non-league game against Oak Ridge the same day.
Elk Grove has averaged 53 points per game against the four league opponents that Cosumnes Oaks has played so far. Against the same four teams, the Thundering Herd has held opponents to an average of 18 points per game.
The Wolfpack, meanwhile, has averaged 33.25 points per game against Delta teams while holding them to an average of 16.25 points per game.
Elk Grove players to watch include quarterback Carter Harris, speedy running back Tre’von Frazier, running back Hunter Hall and running back Damian Allen. The Wolfpack, meanwhile, has a talented squad, including junior quarterback Anthony Grigsby Jr., wide receiver Ishmael Rehberg, running back Christian Ridgway and defensive back/wide receiver Branden Jennings.
