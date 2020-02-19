After clinching their first Delta League championship last week with a 59-45 victory over Davis, Franklin still had a lot to play for. The Wildcats were looking to complete an undefeated league season and keep playing well down the stretch as they prepared for what the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs would have in store.
Unfortunately for Franklin, their plans of an unbeaten league season were put to rest as they slipped up on the road against Elk Grove who firmly sit in second in the Delta by a score of 51-42 on Monday.
The last thing the Wildcats needed was another loss heading into the playoffs, not to mention on their senior night and run the chance of having to share the Delta League title as opposed to winning it outright.
Franklin would show early on that they did not let the loss to the Thundering Herd faze them as they coasted to a 66-32 victory over Cosumnes Oaks on Wednesday.
“We knew we had clinched a share of the league championship and the girls came out and were focused, which is difficult because of the emotions of a senior night and in doing so we won the league outright,” said Franklin head coach Jesse Formaker.
“We lost on Monday to Elk Grove and we were able to take stock and reassess our game and who we are.”
From the opening tip- off, Franklin looked motivated against the Wolfpack. After every made basket, the Wildcats set up a full court press, which created turnovers and extra opportunities early on.
“Credit Franklin they played at a high level and showed why they are league champions,” said Cosumnes Oaks head coach Patrick Roth.
“I don’t believe we played horrible but it took us a while to start to break the press and we missed some opportunities to score in transition.”
As a result of extra possessions, the Delta League Champs were able to use their experience and depth to be efficient on offense and build a double-digit lead. Franklin had five different players in double figures with Reba Sy leading the way with 16 points.
One of the five Wildcat players in double figures was Malia Clark who scored 13 points and in doing so became the all-time leading scorer in Franklin history.
“It means a lot to me because I have been on varsity for all four years and I have been working really hard to achieve this goal,” Clark said.
“When I was a freshman, I wanted to become the all-time leading scorer and it makes me happy that I was able to accomplish that.”
Cosumnes Oaks is a young team with only two seniors and lost a ton of talent from a team that played deep into the Northern California playoffs last year. Along with their youth, the Wolfpack only field nine players, which made it hard to overcome against Franklin, a team that can rotate numerous players.
“We have really been working hard to develop our players all season and our seniors have come along to help the younger players,” Roth said.
“The team has been responding and playing some decent basketball, we are just not knocking down shots at key moments.”
Franklin will end their regular season with a 23-5 record and a Delta League title and will await this weekend’s playoff seedings as this group of seniors prepares for their fourth playoff run.
“These seniors have built something special and the league title is their first in history and I am really proud of them,” Formaker said.
“Now it is about refocusing and getting down to business because we have goals past just getting to the playoffs and now it is time to make stuff happen.”
Cosumnes Oaks (5-21) will look to end their season on a positive note on Friday at Pleasant Grove. The Wolfpack has played the Eagles twice already this year and won both matchups.
“I think the game will be a battle,” Roth said.
“Pleasant Grove has had a chance to see us twice already and the second time was a lot closer of a game than the first matchup so I believe they will be prepared.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.