Rally in Old Town For EG Basketball Champions
The City of Elk Grove will host a short celebration ceremony for the Elk Grove High School CIF State Division II Championship basketball team on Weds., April 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Town Plaza as part of the monthly Food Truck Mania event. Live musicians will also be present.
Meanwhile, Elk Grove Basketball head coach Dustin Monday is reaching out to the Elk Grove community for help to fund State Championship rings for his players.
He launched a GoFundMe to help purchase these rings so their players can commemorate their outstanding accomplishments. If they exceed their goal for the rings, additional donations will go directly to the EGHS Men's Basketball program.
The Thundering Herd finished the season with an overall record of 28-6, won their first Delta League Championship since 2008, won the first NorCal championship in EGHS men's basketball history, and ultimately finished with a Division II State Championship.
To view the GoFundMe visit: https://gf.me/v/c/yg4b/elk-grove-basketball-state-champions
As of Friday afternoon, $4,258 had been raised towards a goal of $5500.
SCUSD teacher strike hampers area sports
The sports schedule has been thrown for a loop due to the teachers’ strike at the Sacramento City Unified School District. Three SCUSD high schools – Kennedy, McClatchy and Burbank – compete in the Metro Conference alongside Grant, Laguna Creek, River City and Monterey Trail. Because of the strike none of the coaches from the SCUSD have been able to run their sports programs since the labor dispute began on March 23.
Rosemont, also a SCUSD high school, competes in the Sierra Valley Conference, while Hiram Johnson and West Campus are a part of the Greater Sacramento League.
Laguna Creek athletic director Jon Ussery said the Metro Conference games involving a SCUSD school have been recorded as “no contest.”
But, that has Ussery upset.
“We’re canceling games now because adults in that district can’t make decisions,” he told both the Citizen and the Sacramento Bee.
EG Girls Softball Opening Day
The Elk Grove Girls Softball League is hosting an opening day vehicle parade on Saturday, April 2nd at 9am at Elk Grove Park. The organization has not had an opening day in a few years due to COVID and bad weather. For perhaps this first time, they’ll start of the season with a vehicle parade through the park. All 40 softball teams will be represented in the event.
The parade starts at the Jerry Fox Swimming Pool parking lot of Elk Grove at 9 a.m. and wraps around to the Henry Kloss Softball Complex parking lot. First games begin at 10:45 a.m.
Oak Ridge sanctioned by CIF
The athletic department at Oak Ridge High School was placed on probation by the California Interscholastic Federation Friday because of an incident during its school’s NorCal Division I girls soccer championship game with Buchanan High School two weeks ago.
Following its investigation, the CIF Executive Director affirmed that discriminatory and racist behavior toward an opponent by an Oak Ridge fan, “contravenes the principles of education-based athletics.”
Amongst the sanctions levied against Oak Ridge High School the school was placed on probation for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year and through the 2023-24 school year.
In addition, completion of an annual sportsmanship workshop/training during the probationary period (to include a component of racial/cultural sensitivity training such as the NFHS Implicit Bias Course) for all Oak Ridge High School administrators, athletic director(s), coaches, and students must be done. Prior to the start of the spring 2022 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships, Oak Ridge High School administrators and athletic director(s) will complete game management training.
Kickoff for Jr. Mustangs Football/Cheer
The Monterey Trail Jr. Mustang football and cheer program is having their 2022 Kickoff Night Tuesday, April 12, 7:30 p.m. at the Monterey Trail High School Cafeteria. Early Bird Signups include registration discount. For more information visit: www.montereytrailjrmustangs.com and/or contact them directly at 916-479-9036 & mtjrmustangs@gmail.com
