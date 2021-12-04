The 38th annual California International Marathon, organized by the Sacramento Running Association, is set to return on Sunday, Dec. 5 after a year off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The field of over 9,000 marathon runners and nearly 1,000 CIM Relay runners is expected to fill 7,500 hotel room nights and provide an estimated $10 million economic impact to the Sacramento region.
"We are thrilled to be able to bring back this important civic amenity to Sacramento,” said Scott Abbott, Executive Director of the Sacramento Running Association. “The year off in 2020 amplified the importance that this event plays in the fabric of this community–from philanthropy to tourism to community health to sport and entertainment culture. The 2021 CIM, our 'Comeback Edition', expects to deliver in all of those areas and continue to be a source of pride for our region."
All local COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be followed throughout race weekend, including masking regulations and limited indoor capacities to ensure a safe event for everyone involved. Additionally, all marathon and CIM Relay participants are required to show either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken with-in 72 hours of race day.
“It has been great to see all the runners out there training for CIM over the past few months,” said Darrell Steinberg, Mayor of Sacramento. “We are not out of this pandemic yet, but as long as we follow science and common sense safety precautions we can come back together in person and celebrate the achievements of all those who have worked so hard to prepare. Good luck to everyone participating on Sunday!”
Spectators are encouraged to line the course running through Folsom, Orangevale, Citrus Heights, Fair Oaks, Carmichael and Sacramento, and are required to follow all local COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including masking when with-in six feet of others.
In addition to the impact on local hotels, restaurants and retailers, the event helps raise over $500,000 for local charities and community organizations through leveraged fundraising and direct giving every year. The CIM’s charity registration entries alone directly fund $50,000 of CIM donations to official race partner charities, including chief beneficiary UC Davis Children’s Hospital.
“UC Davis Children’s Hospital is proud to partner with the Sacramento Running Association and grateful to be the chief beneficiary of the California International Marathon,” said Satyan Lakshminrusimha, chair of the UC Davis Department of Pediatrics and physician-in-chief of UC Davis Children’s Hospital. “Funds raised will benefit the sick and injured children that we care for in our Sacramento community and beyond.”
A CIM spectator guide, race day runner tracking, and live results can be found on runcim.org.
Race Day Sunday Dec, 5
7:00 am - CIM Start - Folsom Dam
11:00 am - CIM Awards Ceremony - Finish Festival Stage
