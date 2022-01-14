The Sac-Joaquin Section announced Jan. 14 its Academic Champions for the fall sports season. Sheldon’s girls golf team with a 3.91 GPA and Monterey Trail’s girls water polo squad with a 3.96 GPA were the academic champions in their respective sports.
“These are kids getting it done in the classroom as well as on our fields of play,” Section assistant commissioner Will DeBoard wrote in a news release. “Congratulations to everybody who made this list. The top schools will receive white banners in a similar style to our blue championship banners.”
"I am so proud of the girls and appreciate CIF's acknowledgement of hard work on the course and in the classroom," Sheldon golf coach Kelli Kosney said.
The other academic sports champions, by sport:
Football - Downey (3.45 GPA)
Tennis - Antelope (3.78 GPA)
Water Polo Boys - Golden Valley (3.90 GPA)
Cross Country Boys - Rio Vista (3.78 GPA)
Cross Country Girls - Christian Brothers (3.88 GPA)
Volleyball - John Adams (3.90 GPA)
