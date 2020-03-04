The CIF Northern and Southern California Regional Soccer Championships began Tuesday, March 3 and will also take place Thursday, March 5 with the first and second rounds and will culminate with the Regional Championship Finals being held on Saturday, March 7.
The 13th annual SoCal Championships and 3nd annual NorCal Championships consists of five divisions with eight-team brackets in each gender. Complete brackets for each of the divisions in both Regionals are available online at www.cifstate.org/sports/soccer/index.
Ticket prices for preliminary rounds prior to the Championship Finals are $9 for adults and $5 for seniors (65+), children (5+) and students with a valid ASB card. General admission tickets for the Championship Finals on March 7 are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors (65+), children (5+) and students with a valid ASB card.
