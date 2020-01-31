Outfront Media Sports and Data Impressions announced Jan. 27 the signing of a two-
year strategic relationship. Under terms of the agreement, Data Impressions will serve as the official technology solutions provider of the CIF Esports Initiative. The CIF’s endemic esports partners currently include OMEN by HP, NVIDIA Corporation and HyperX.
“We are pleased to welcome Data Impressions to the CIF Esports Initiative family,” stated Brian Sandy, General Manager at Outfront Media Sports. “They will work closely with the CIF, our endemic esports partners and the rapidly growing California high school esports ecosystem, helping us realize our education-based vision for the
CIF Esports Initiative.”
“We are thrilled to be working with the CIF organization and their member schools as they further develop their esports programs,” said Jack Mele, CEO of Data Impressions, a DI Technology Group Company.
“Our goal is to provide the best gaming experience possible by providing the best technology equipment
and accessories available. Our sales consultants can help design and support solutions that are both cost-effective and provide the highest level of performance. In addition, and with the help of our CTE partners, we can provide additional support that enhances the benefits of curriculum-related programs.”
– Rebecca Brutlag
