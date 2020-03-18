Fresh off a breathtaking win in a game that revived their season, the Sheldon Huskies learned their season was over once again.
The California Interscholastic Federation announced on March 12 that they had canceled the remainder of the CIF State Basketball Championship tournament, including the regional finals as a safety measure due to the COVID-19.
The Huskies were to play for the CIF Nor Cal Championship against Bishop O’Dowd of Oakland on March 12 when CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti released a statement the morning of the game that noted “after careful deliberation and in the primary interest of protecting the health and safety of our member schools, fans and most importantly, our student-athletes,” the rest of the playoffs, including two full days of championship basketball games at Golden 1 Center, were over.
The decision was in line with what most of the rest of the sports world was doing in order to avoid spreading the coronavirus what with the NCAA canceling its spring tournaments and the NBA, MLB and NHL postponing their seasons, but still was a sudden end to a season that the Huskies had almost had taken away from them less than one week earlier.
The Elk Grove Unified School District had banned classes and student activities from March 7-13, including sports, which had led the Huskies to believe their season was over on March 7.
The next day, the district decided to ask the CIF to reinstate the team into the playoffs pending a district update on the safety of the team playing and the CIF adjusted the regional semifinal schedule for the Open Division boys tournament to Tuesday, March 10.
Hours before the rescheduled game was set to start, the Huskies received the go-ahead to play and with their last official practice occurring on March 6, they hopped on a bus to continue their season in the semifinal game at Dublin High School.
“It was just a roller coaster of emotion, all of a sudden we find out we’re defaulted from the first game, then we have a close game against Dublin and suddenly it’s over now. In the big picture it’s just ‘be safe first,’” Sheldon coach Joey Rollings said on March 12 of finding out the CIF had ended the tournament.
The EGUSD also halted all sports the same day for March 12 and all 13 Sacramento County school districts announced on March 13 that they would begin a three-week shutdown.
The CIF announcement seemed inevitable. To have a second game taken away just hours before it was to play has, at the very least, provided an unusual ending to a Sheldon season that had potential to end at the opposite end of the spectrum and took a moment to absorb.
Administrators for Sheldon and Bishop O’Dowd received the news from the CIF during a conference call that preceded the public announcement and after Rollings was updated, the team, who had held practice from 5-7 p.m. the night before to prepare for the game against Bishop O’Dowd, was updated.
“I think in the big picture they understood, especially when they got back from their back last game,” said Rollings, who coached the Huskies to the previous two Open Division state championship games.
With a team that includes seven seniors (Marcus Bagley, Xavion Brown, Xavier Brown, Darren Tobias, Josh Williams, Dontrell Hewlett and Pierce Davis) and talented underclassmen on its 17-man roster, the Huskies had the potential to bring home a state title.
“It’s one of the best teams I’ve coached,” Rollings said. “We had some very talented players; this could have been the year but we’ll never know. I think we’ve proven ourselves to be one of the top teams in the nation.”
The Huskies, who are ranked second in the state and fifth in the nation according to Maxpreps, defeated Dublin 59-58 to advance to the NorCal title game.
“We want to recognize the hard work and commitment our student-athletes have made to reach the State Basketball Championships,” Nocetti said in the CIF media release March 12. “The impact of COVID-19 created many unexpected challenges during this year’s tournament season, and we want to thank everyone involved for their flexibility, patience, and commitment in providing our student-athletes a great experience despite this unique situation.”
Having won the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship on Feb. 28 against Capital Christian, finishing the year with a 28-5 record, winning their way back to the Nor Cal Finals and finishing their year with a deep roster, some of which will be back on a court in college, rather than focus on the way it ended, the season itself was a success and will be remembered as such.
Asked to sum up his seniors’ year, Rollings answered without hesitation.
“Their hard work ethic and no quit attitude; we competed in every game, their friendship every game, their unselfishness on the court.”
