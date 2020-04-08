At the start of the high school golf season, Shane Mar and his Laguna Creek teammates had talked and felt they had a shot at winning the Metro Conference.
As one of two seniors on the team, winning league would have been a major milestone in his prep career and would have qualified the team to move on to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
After the season was stopped in early March due to precautions surrounding COVID-19, the chance at playing was delayed but still had a chance at resuming with a partial season, depending on the state of the coronavirus.
On April 3, despite no official word from the Elk Grove Unified School District as of press time April 6 on the state of the regular season, the Cardinals’ shot at a postseason was officially erased due to the CIF’s announcement that it was canceling the spring section, regional and state championships.
“This year I was looking forward to sports the most and having that taken away is very hard to comprehend but I understand that it’s the right thing to do to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Mar said on April 4.
“Based on the recent statements issued by Governor Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, regarding schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue,” CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti said in the April 3 press release.
With Sacramento County schools turning to distance learning for the rest of the school year, it seems likely that the regular sports season will be cancelled as well.
The last games and events of the regular season are usually held in the first week of May for most sports, with league tournaments to follow.
Elk Grove High School’s boys volleyball team had only played seven games and were in the middle of a volleyball tournament during the March 6-7 weekend when Thundering Herd head coach Anthony Garcia-Brockmann was informed by a coach from Pleasant Grove that EGUSD had stopped all school activity.
Garcia-Brockmann said that if the remainder of the regular season ends up being cancelled, his senior athletes said they would want to come back and help out the program next season to help give back.
“The seniors want to come back and be around practices and help the younger kids,” Garcia-Brockmann said April 5.
With five seniors on the team including Brendle Gustison, Dean Loveridge and captains Avneet Brar, Seth Chong and Joe Solomon, Garcia Brockmann said he’d like to do something for the team to commemorate the year if the COVID-19 pandemic ends with enough time to do a postseason gathering or banquet.
He noted that his student-athletes are not just disappointed in the loss of most of their final season but miss just plain seeing their teammates since they had formed a bond that extended from last season.
“One of the things they talked about a lot was that they were disappointed they couldn’t see each other. They had gotten really close. Jill Smith, I assisted her last year; she had done a good job of setting up a good dynamic,” Garcia-Brockmann said of the team’s camaraderie.
