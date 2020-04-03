Abbey Brown (Middletown High School) and Lingxiang Hu (San Francisco International High School) were named the recipients of the CIF Spirit of Sport Award for the 2019-20 winter sports season, according to a March 26 announcement by the CIF. The two statewide winners will receive an award, a patch, and a $1,000 scholarship.
The CIF Spirit of Sport Award recognizes student-athletes who have demonstrated the 16 principles of Pursuing Victory with Honors, are active in school and community service and exhibit leadership qualities.
The principles of Pursuing Victory with Honors are the operating principles of the CIF and have been adopted by the 1,606-member high schools throughout the state.
“These recipients reflect the positive elements of Pursuing Victory with Honors, reinforcing the value of education-based athletics,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti.
Additionally, the CIF selected a boy and girl Section winner, in each of the 10 Sections for each season of sport, from all submitted applications to receive $500.
Brown is a three-sport athlete and team captain at Middletown High School (MHS) participating in basketball, volleyball, and tennis. Additionally, she has been a part of the ASB Leadership program all four years, volunteers at the school’s summer basketball camp and is a youth basketball referee.
“It doesn’t take wearing the jersey to show pride for your school,” said Brown. “The passion for the love of the game comes from the heart of both players and fans alike. The magic is what creates the ‘Spirit of Sport’ and makes participating in sports so enjoyable.”
“In all my dealings with Abbey, she has proven to be a young lady that leads with character, integrity, fairness, and respect. She is an all-around asset to her team and community,” stated Andrew Brown, MHS girls’ basketball coach.
“Abbey’s competitive spirit makes her an outstanding performer under pressure, and her strong character delivers the highest level of sportsmanship at all times,” adds Anthony Bazzano MHS Boys’ assistant basketball coach. “She is a model teammate who leads by example…extremely unselfish, is well liked and respected by her teammates.” Lingxiang (Alan) Hu is a two-sport athlete at San Francisco International High School (SFIHS) as captain of the basketball and cross country teams. He is also the Director and Treasurer of the SFI Peace Club and volunteers his time supporting students in math and P.E. at James Lick Middle School. “Ultimately, my basketball career taught me about sportsmanship and how to live out my school values of ‘learn together, challenge yourself, and create change’,” stated Hu. “No matter on or off the basketball court, I set them as my personal rules. In any competition, I respect my teammates and opponents. I try my best to achieve my goals.” “What is remarkable about Alan is not just the sheer number of things he takes on, but his attitude and mindset all the while,” praised SFI Teacher and Advisor Vlada Teper. “A favorite expression of his is, ‘What time is it? Showtime!’. This is exactly how Alan approaches life as if every moment is an opportunity to live life fully and embrace whoever is in your midst.” SFI Teacher and Assistant Basketball Coach Pang-Tsu Wang adds, “Alan’s sportsmanship, integrity, fairness, character, and respect shines on and off the court. I can say with great confidence that he is an exemplary leader, student-athlete, and team player who is consistently empathetic and inclusive of everybody around him.”
Other 2020 CIF Winter Spirit of Sport Section winners include Sac-Joaquin Section’s Breanna Marshall for soccer (Will C. Wood High School) and Nicolas Ilardi for basketball (Ripon High School).
