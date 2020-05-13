Justine Navarra (Buhach Colony High School) and Nolan Torres (Corona High School) were named the recipients of the prestigious CIF Spirit of Sport Award for the 2019-20 spring sports season. The two statewide winners will receive an award, a patch, and a $1,000 scholarship. The CIF Spirit of Sport Award recognizes student-athletes who have demonstrated the 16 principles of Pursuing Victory with Honors, are active in school and community service, and exhibit leadership qualities. The principles of Pursuing Victory with Honor are the operating principles of the CIF and have been adopted by the 1,606-member high schools throughout the state.
“These recipients reflect the positive elements of Pursuing Victory with Honor, reinforcing the value of education-based athletics,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti.
Additionally, the CIF selected a boy and girl Section winner, in each of the 10 Sections for each season of sport, from all submitted applications to receive $500.
Jordyn Marquez won the award for the Sac-Joaquin Section and represented Summerville Union High School in softball.
Justine Navarra is a four-year member of the varsity softball team at Buhach Colony High School (BCHS). While at BCHS she has been involved with student government all four years as well as with the California Scholarship Federation (CSF). Additionally, she created ‘BCHS Winter Wish Rally’ which supplies many families with food, gifts, and Christmas trees to celebrate the season. Navarra also volunteers in her community with elderly care assistance and as a youth football camp organizer. “ ’Spirit of Sport’ defines the values that I place in the thing I love the most, sports,” states Navarra. “It includes ethics, fair play, honesty, character, teamwork, dedication, commitment, respect, and excellence in performance. I display this spirit not only on the field but in all aspects of my everyday life.” “If I were able to choose anyone in the world to be on my campus as a student, athlete, and leader, I would make Justine one of my top choices,” states CIF Federated Council Member and Golden Valley High School principal, Kevin Swartwood. “Justine possesses an amazingly positive attitude toward everyone she encounters, including her opponents on the field. She has the rare ability to be kind and caring while also being competitive and committed.” “Justine is highly motived, very involved in our school and I know she will be successful in her future endeavors,” added BCHS Counselor Jennifer Sousa. “Her leadership style is subtle, but she takes charge in group projects and demonstrates her ability to listen to others and work together.” Nolan Torres is a member of the track and field team at Corona High School. He is also the President of the California Scholarship Federation (CSF), is involved in Link Crew and Renaissance Leadership. Additionally, he volunteers with the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) as a community ambassador and captains Team Torres, raising funds for CHOC. “Sports have this mysterious way of teaching us life lessons without us even realizing or searching for them,” states Torres. “Running has taught me that you always have more to give, even when you think you’re at your weakest point. Being a leader, a good teammate, and supporting those around you will always raise your value to your team both on and off the athletic field.”
I have had the pleasure of working with some fabulous students. Nolan Torres ranks among the finest,” states Michael Lin, Superintendent of Schools for Corona-Norco Unified School District. “His dedication and poise are beyond his years. In short, Nolan is a wonderfully balanced young man who will be an extraordinary leader for many years to come.” “Overall, Nolan Torres is a model student,” adds Corona High School Principal Antonio Gonzalez. “He encompasses the positive attributes that educators love to see in students, intelligent, dedicated, driven, kind, amiable, and altruistic.”
