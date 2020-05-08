Six-foot-nine 215-pound forward Christian Anigwe is the newest member of UC Davis men’s basketball after signing with the Aggies, as announced on Wednesday by head coach Jim Les.
As a Division I transfer from San Jose State, Anigwe must redshirt his first season at UC Davis. Once he returns to action, the Phoenix native has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
“We love Christian’s size, athleticism, and length. He is a very versatile player who can defend multiple positions as well as play inside and outside on offense. He comes to UC Davis with valuable D-I experience and we cannot wait to coach him,” said Les.
“He thrives at competing in the classroom, as well as on the floor, and is an ideal fit for our program.”
As a sophomore at SJSU, Anigwe started 30 of 31 games, averaged 5.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, ranked third in the Mountain West Conference with 34 blocks and also made 16 threes.
During the 2018-19 campaign, he competed in 30 games as a true freshman, shot 57 percent, averaged 4.0 ppg, finished third on the team with 99 rebounds and posted the team’s second-highest blocked shots total.
Anigwe’s stats highlight his growth as a player from the time he was in high school, through his first two seasons at the Division I level — an upward trajectory that the coaching staff is excited about.
Before he moved to Northern California, he was a highly-rated prospect out of Desert Vista High School (Phoenix) — one of the premier programs in the state of Arizona.
Anigwe is the second member of his family to compete at the Division I level; his sister Kristine played at Cal and is currently in the WNBA as a member of the Dallas Wings.
