For one half of a championship game, everyone around Monterey Trail’s football team was really feeling good. The Mustangs had a 22-13 lead over the top seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II, Central Catholic, at halftime. It was as though the Metro Conference champions could smell a Section title in football, something that has eluded this school since its inception 15 years ago.
But, football is played in two halves. Mustang coach TJ Ewing knows that oh, so well; especially after what happened Saturday night at Hughes Stadium to his team. The Raiders returned from the locker room a different squad all together. Defensively, they limited the Mustangs to only three first downs and 79 yards total offense the rest of the game and walked away with a 43-22 win, its 20th Section championship.
“There’s times when things get adverse and you can’t be pointing the finger,” Ewing said. “You need to say, ‘I got to get this done.’ In the second half we forgot the team part. In the second half we just fell apart in that regard.”
Central Catholic held onto the ball 16-and-a-half minutes out of the 24 minutes of play in the final two quarters, used crisp blocking to cut loose running backs Julian Lopez and Aiden Taylor. The pair combined for 251 yards rushing (Lopez 150, Taylor 101) for the game. Ewing said the Raiders blocking schemes forced defensive backs to make tackles on a much larger running back.
“They were running on our corners,” he explained. “They had two tight ends and were making it tough on the corners, making them tackles. They were forcing their will on us inside. We did great the last three weeks on this, but in the second half tonight, we were plumb tuckered out.”
Central Catholic opened the third quarter with the ball and converted a nine-play, 67 yard drive into a Taylor TD that narrowed Monterey Trail’s lead to 22-20. After forcing the Mustangs to punt, the Raiders drove 70 yards on eight plays and grabbed the lead for good at 28-22 thanks to a 21-yard run by Lopez and a two-point conversion ran in by Taylor.
The salt was poured into the wound by Central Catholic when Brooklyn Cheek intercepted a Frank Arcuri pass at the Monterey Trail 30 and returned the ball to the Mustang 10-yard line. Taylor scored three plays later and it was 36-22, Central Catholic.
The Mustangs were forced into four-down situations the rest of the game and, because of that, they turned the ball over on downs at its own 28 with nine minutes remaining. Taylor scored three plays later from the six-yard line to push the lead to 43-22.
In total, the Raiders scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to win the game and the Section championship banner.
There were moments to cheer for the Monterey Trail fans. Daelin Ellis scored on the first play from scrimmage in the game when he sprinted 80 yards for a score. Central Catholic responded with its own 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive to tie it at seven.
On the Raiders’ next possession Monterey Trail’s Fatafehi Puloka forced the ball out of Taylor’s hands and it was recovered by Malikai Red at the Central Catholic 19. Arcuri scored on an eight-yard keeper three plays later. Arcuri, the holder for extra points, mis-handled the snap from center and passed the ball to brother Vince for a two-point conversion and a 15-7 lead.
Late in the first half after Central Catholic narrowed the lead to 15-13, Ronnie Brutus returned a kickoff 45 yards to the Raider 47. Despite there being only 43 seconds in the half, the Mustangs got in the endzone 27 seconds later when Ali Collier scored from three yards out.
Monterey Trail is now 0-5 in Section championship games. They have now appeared in the last three Section championship games with the past two being in Division I.
Sac-Joaquin Section Championship Games
Division I
Folsom 20, Rocklin 3
Division II
Central Catholic 43, Monterey Trail 22
Division III
Manteca 35, Oakdale 28
Division IV
Vanden 49, Merced 21
Division V
Escalon 20, Hilmar 13
Division VI
Argonaut 31, Rosemont 20
Division VII
LeGrand 35, Woodland Chr. 12
