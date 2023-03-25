WarriorZ Health and Fitness, a female minority-owned small business, is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of its owner, Micha Zamora, during Women's History Month.
Zamora was the first person to be the wellness director for the City of Elk Grove, the Elk Grove Police Department, and Cosumnes Fire Department at the same time.
Zamora's journey to success has been marked by hard work and perseverance. During college, she worked three jobs to put herself through school. She graduated from Sacramento State with a degree in business, with a focus on Human Resource and Management. Her father, Bill Meyer, an immigrant from Colombia, instilled a great work ethic in her at a young age.
In a male-dominated field of business, Zamora's mental toughness and tenacity for getting the job done has led to great success. She has proven that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.
Zamora is not only a role model for women but for anyone who wants to achieve their dreams.
Zamora's success is all the more impressive as she balances it with being a mother of two boys, Myles, 6 years old, and Meelo, who is 6 months old. Her ability to juggle her personal and professional responsibilities is a testament to her character and her commitment to excellence.
WarriorZ Health and Fitness is a pillar in the health and fitness community, and Zamora is a woman who should be celebrated during Women's History Month. Her dedication and hard work have made a significant impact on the lives of those around her, and she serves as an inspiration to women everywhere.
For more information on WarriorZ Health and Fitness, please visit their website at www.warriorzfitness.com.
