After flirting with a spot in the top 10 earlier in the day, the UC Davis men’s golf team wrapped up a stay in Hawai’i with a 14th-place finish at the 29th annual Amer Ari Invitational at the Waikoloa Kings Golf Course on Feb. 8.
The Aggies finished with a final round 291 to end the three-day event at 2-over as a team, placing ahead of No. 25 Stanford (4-over) and No. 26 Oregon State (14-over), as well as Big West Conference rivals CSUN (9-over) and Hawai’i (21 over).
Top-ranked Pepperdine stormed back to win the team title, entering the day in a tie for fourth before firing a final round 270 to finish at 39-under for the tournament, beating No. 19 Texas by two strokes.
Individually, the Waves’ William Mouw and Arizona State’s Mason Andersen tied for medalist honors at 13-under, with Mouw winning in a playoff.
Freshman Lucas Carper was the Aggies’ biggest mover on the day, firing a 3-under 69 to close out his tournament, finishing with five birdies to pick up three shots on his 36-hole total.
Entering the day in a tie for ninth, junior Thomas Hutchison slipped back to the pack on the tournament’s final day, shooting a final-round 75 to finish the event at 4-under and a tie for 32nd. After opening even on the first six holes, a double-bogey and a bogey on No. 16 and No. 17 put him at 3-over for the back, before posting three birdies on the front to finish his round even.
Sophomore Daniel Kim was 1-over for the day thanks to a 1-under finish on the front and finished in a tie for 71st, freshman Jacob Westberg was 2-over in the final round and placed 90th at 5-over, and sophomore Shane Muldowney finished his tournament with a 4-over 76, ending his tournament in a tie for 91st.
UC Davis returns to the course in a little over a week, heading to La Quinta, Calif., to host The Prestige Presented by Charles Schwab from Feb. 17-19 at the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST. The field features the Aggies, Stanford, Arkansas, Iowa State, LSU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Pepperdine, San Diego State, SMU, Sterling University, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, and Wyoming.
– Jason John Spencer
