Elk Grove High School's long-time and successful baseball coach Jeff Carlson has been selected to be inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section's Hall of Fame on Oct. 16. Carlson is one of eight individuals selected in the Hall's Class of 2022.
Carlson coached at Elk Grove from 1999- 2018, where he saw his baseball teams go 471-168-4. They won eight Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championships (2003, 2005-2007, 2013, 2015-2017). Elk Grove became the premier Division I baseball program in the SJS under Carlson. He’s seen several of his players go on to play in Major League Baseball, including his son Dylan. At the end of the 2020 MLB Season eight of Carlson's former players were on an active big league roster.
"Very grateful to be selected," Carlson texted to the Citizen while watching Dylan play centerfield for the St. Louis Cardinals Sept. 21 in San Diego. "It is a testament to all the outstanding players and coaches that were a big part of this honor."
He was also an assistant coach and for a while the head junior varsity coach for the highly successful football team.
Also selected by the Section's Hall of Fame were three former players; baseball players Leron Lee of Grant and Derek Lee of El Camino and football player Troy Taylor of Cordova. Taylor is the current head coach at Sacramento State.
Bill Miller, a former football and tennis coach at Placer High School, will also go into the Hall of Fame alongside Mary Fuentes, an official in the Section office, Chuck Buettner, a long-time cross country and track official and Jim Crandell, the recently retired sports anchor at Fox40 television.
Because of the pandemic the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 will also be inducted at the ceremonies at Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in Sacramento are Alicia Hollowell, a softball player at Fairfield, Chuck Hayes, a basketball player at Modesto, George Martin, a football player at Armijo, former Galt football coach Erv Hatzenbuhler, former Lodi football coach John Giannoni and former LeGrand principal George Hinds. Also, inducted will be Manfred Korge, who used to run the Section's soccer championships and track and field official Jerry Colman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.