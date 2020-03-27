Following a season that had the entire section and more taking notice, Laguna Creek’s Ahrray Young was named Metro League Co-MVP and the Cardinals’ head coach Cody Norman was named Coach of the Year.
Young, a sophomore, averaged 13.8 points per game for the Metro League Champions, who went 11-1 this season. Young added 7.3 rebounds per game, 4.7 assists per game and 4.2 steals per game for Laguna Creek, who reached the CIF Nor Cal quarterfinals this season.
McClatchy’s Samaya Beatty was also named Co-MVP.
In addition to Young, Laguna Creek’s Zoe Tillery and Lesieli Manipule were also named All-League.
Tillery averaged 13.4 points per game in 19 games, 3.8 rebounds, led the Cardinals 4.3 steals per game and added 3.6 assists.
Manipule, a sophomore, led her team with an average of 15.9 points per game and 10.1 rebounds per game.
In addition to winning league, Norman, a Laguna Creek alum, coached the Cardinals to the Sac-Joaquin Section semifinals and the CIF Nor Cal playoffs to complete a 28-4 overall season. The 2020 season was his fifth with the Cardinals.
Monterey Trail’s Anaya Mejia and Jazlyn Moore were selected All-League after helping the Mustangs go 8-4 in league play to finish third in the standings.
Mejia, a senior, led the Mustangs in points, rebounds, assists and steals. Mejia averaged 15.9 points per game in 13 games and added 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game, while Moore, also a senior, averaged 7.5 points per game in 13 games, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals
