School: Laguna Creek
Nickname: Cardinals
Head coach: Ryan Nill (4th year)
College: Cal Lutheran and Sacramento State
2022 Record: 7-3 (4-2 Metro Conference)
Missed the playoffs
Assistant Coaches:
- Mark Nill
- Mark Eddy
- Zack LaLonde
- Jeff Barmby
Top returning players (positions in paratheses):
1. Halim Tholley- Senior (WR/DB)
2. Declan Follette- Senior (OL/DL)
3. Wayne Cavanaugh- Senior (RB/LB)
4. Akram Idris- Senior (TE/DE)
5. Armon Thortona- Junior (RB/LB)
Top varsity newcomers:
1. Quincy Bootay- Senior (WR/DB)
2. Ryan Eddy- Sophomore (WR/LB)
3. Brandon Davis- Sophomore (OL/DL)
The past two seasons Laguna Creek finished in third place in the Metro Conference. That’s typically good enough to get into the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. But, the Section’s bracket makers use a mathematical figure which determines who is in the post-season and who isn’t. That power rating number factors in quality of competition in your league and that has kept the Cardinals out of the playoffs despite overall records of 5-5 and 7-3 the last two years.
Head coach Ryan Nill, starting his fourth season at his alma mater, says he wants to take the post-season decision making out of the hands of a committee this fall.
“Our kids are very hungry to take this out of any decision-maker’s hands,” he said. “When you talk to our team our mentality is that if we never lose, we’ll get in. We’re going to play each game, play each game one at a time. If you walk into our locker room right now you’ll see a countdown for our West Park game.”
Team Strengths:
This is a team with good varsity experience on both sides of the ball, particularly on defense.
“We are excited about how many returning starters we have on the defensive side of the ball this year,” Nill said. “We are returning eight starters on defense, and they are all excited about the opportunity to compete at a high level this year.”
Offensively, the Cardinals should be formidable with the ability to score from anywhere on the field.
“Our run game is another area we are excited about,” Nill said. “Armon Thortona is a top back in the area and will show it this year. Other ball carriers will be Halim Tholley, Keith Johnson, and Malachi Zhurko. It also helps when you are running behind guys like Declan Follette.”
Thortona was on his way to threatening Don Jackson’s single-season touchdown mark until an injury in the fourth game in 2022. Follette is also a state qualifier in wrestling.
Team Unknowns:
Nill admits he has a decision to make at quarterback this season with three competing for the job. Juniors Dominic Troche and Mitchell Labrado pretty much split time at the position last fall.
“Losing Malachi Bean-Seay (to graduation – he’ll play at UC-Davis this fall) will be tough to replace,” he said. “Malachi was the first 1,000-plus yards receiver in school history. He was someone that scored at will when the ball was in his hands. Players like Halim Tholley, Julien Grady, Ryan Eddy, and Quincy Bootay will have to work together to help fill that void on our offense.”
Grant, which returned to the Metro Conference in 2022, is the defending CIF Class 3AA State Champion and have pulled in quality reinforcements from other teams in the region. If those players are deemed eligible to play for the Pacers they could be world beaters.
Monterey Trail, the defending conference champs, have never lost a game in the Metro since joining in 2018. Laguna Creek will open the conference season September 15 with the Mustangs.
“We all know the league championship goes through MT, and Grant is a state champ,” Nill said “West Park is a team that could be a threat in the SFL one day. And every other team on our schedule got better this year. However, if we play to our full potential, we give ourselves an opportunity to compete with any team on our schedule every week.”
Overall outlook for this season:
“As a program we have continued to progress in the right direction,” Nill said. “Every year we have increased the strength of our schedule and have won games that this program was not used to winning years ago. This year we are hoping to take the next step as a program, which means make and compete in the postseason.”
“One of the things I am the most excited about when it comes to Laguna Creek Football is we have players getting the opportunity to play college football. Bean-Seay started it with a scholarship to UC Davis last year. Halim Tholley, Declan Follette, Akram Idris, and Quincy Bootay have all received interest from college football programs this off-season. And our junior and sophomore classes also have players that will play college football. It is an exciting time here at and I cannot wait to see this program continue to grow!”
2023 Schedule:
8/18 vs. West Park
8/25 vs. Franklin
9/1 at Roseville
9/8 at Pleasant Grove
9/15 at Monterey Trail*
9/22 vs. River City*
9/29 at Kennedy*
10/6 at Burbank*
10/13 vs. McClatchy*
10/21 BYE
10/27 vs. Grant*
*=Metro Conference game
