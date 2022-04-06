Baseball
Metro Conference
Laguna Creek 6, Monterey Trail 2
Notes:The Cardinals got four runs in the fifth inning to grab a big Metro Conference win Wednesday. Nathan Ira picked up the win by pitching five innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out five and walking no one. Kayhen Hedrick was 2-for-3 and Matthew Tokunaga also went 2-for-3. Jace Villanueava drove in two runs on a pair of hits.
Sierra Valley League
Bradshaw Chr. 9, Liberty Ranch 1
Notes: The Pride moved to 7-1 in the Sierra Valley Conference with a win Wednesday. Micah Nicholson drove in six runs on three hits for Bradshaw, his big hit a triple in the sixth inning. Joey Grandchamp earned the win allowing two hits and a run over five innings while striking out five and walking one.
Boys Volleyball
Delta League
Sheldon vs. Pleasant Grove
Jesuit 3, Franklin 0
Elk Grove vs. Davis
Franklin vs. Jesuit
Davis vs. Elk Grove
Pleasant Grove vs. Cosumnes Oaks
Franklin vs. Davis
Elk Grove vs. Cosumnes Oaks
Jesuit/St.Francis vs. Sheldon
