Baseball

Metro Conference

Laguna Creek 6, Monterey Trail 2

Notes:The Cardinals got four runs in the fifth inning to grab a big Metro Conference win Wednesday. Nathan Ira picked up the win by pitching five innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out five and walking no one. Kayhen Hedrick was 2-for-3 and Matthew Tokunaga also went 2-for-3. Jace Villanueava drove in two runs on a pair of hits. 

Sierra Valley League

Bradshaw Chr. 9, Liberty Ranch 1

Notes: The Pride moved to 7-1 in the Sierra Valley Conference with a win Wednesday. Micah Nicholson drove in six runs on three hits for Bradshaw, his big hit a triple in the sixth inning. Joey Grandchamp earned the win allowing two hits and a run over five innings while striking out five and walking one.

Boys Volleyball

Delta League

Sheldon vs. Pleasant Grove

Jesuit 3, Franklin 0

Elk Grove vs. Davis

Boys Golf (have results? Please email us: egsports@valleyoakpress.com Photos are welcome, as well)

Franklin vs. Jesuit

Davis vs. Elk Grove

Pleasant Grove vs. Cosumnes Oaks

Swimming/Diving (have results? Please email us: egsports@valleyoakpress.com Photos are welcome, as well)

Franklin vs. Davis

Elk Grove vs. Cosumnes Oaks

Jesuit/St.Francis vs. Sheldon

email - egsports@ValleyOakPress.com

Twitter @JohnHullEG 

Citizen Sports @EGCSports