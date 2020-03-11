Laguna Creek, the fourth seed in the CIF Nor Cal playoffs for girls basketball, faced fifth seed San Joaquin Memorial in the quarterfinals of the Division II playoffs and saw their season come to a close after a 57-36 loss to the Lady Panthers.
Laguna Creek had defeated 13th seed Montgomery 60-55 in the first round of the regional playoffs before hosting San Joaquin Memorial March 5 at Laguna Creek High School.
With the loss, Laguna Creek ended its season 28-4 and having claimed the Metro League Championship and playing in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
