The Laguna Creek Cardinals evened their season series against Monterey Trail during league play when they defeated the Mustangs 61-57 on Jan. 31.
The Cardinals, who improved to 3-5 in the Metro League after the game, were led by Kaleb Drake, who scored 21 points and Gavin Albason, who scored 13 points. De’Vonni Radford led defensively with 10 rebounds for the Cardinals.
The Mustangs were led by Teryn Morrison with 22 points and Varick Lewis, who scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds to lead his team defensively.
The Mustangs won the first league matchup against the Cardinals, 59-46 Jan. 6.
The Cardinals’ next game is Friday, Feb. 7 at home against Kennedy at 7 p.m., while the Mustangs, who are 5-4 in league play and 14-10 overall, face Burbank on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
