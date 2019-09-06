The Laguna Creek Cardinals are undefeated after defeating Natomas 27-12 on Aug. 29 at Cosumnes River College.
Alex Sanchez led the Cardinals’ offense after rushing for 105 yards and three touchdowns while David Wood rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown as well as completing a reception for 25 yards. Oscar Rivas went 3 for 3 in PATs.
Jeff Rasmussen, Jr., who is second in the Metro League in passing yards with 87, passed for 37 yards against Natomas.
Kahanu Koi and Tyrel Brown both had total tackles apiece for the Cardinals, who boosted their preseason football record to 2-0.
Jayden Starling-Peevy and Joseph Ruiz had one sack apiece while Lucas Martinez, Wood and Koi had interceptions.
Laguna Creek will host Dublin today at 7:15 p.m. at CRC. The Gaels are 1-1 and lost 52-41 to James Logan Aug. 30.
