Laguna Creek’s boys wrestling squad earned an eighth-place finish Saturday in the Mid Cals Tournament in Gilroy. Franklin High School placed 15th. The Cardinals’ 106-pounder Zack Hoover won the championship in his weight group. Declan Follette was the runner-up at 285 pounds. At 182 pounds Akram Idris finished in sixth place.
Elk Grove’s Octavio Negrete finished fourth at 113 pounds.
Franklin’s Ammar Khan was second at 145 pounds. Teammate Mateo Barry finished in eighth place at 152 pounds and Jonathan Houston placed sixth at 195 pounds.
In the girls’ portion of the same tournament Loretta Lopez of Elk Grove won the championship at 126 pounds while teammate Bianca Pesole won at 170 pounds. Laguna Creek’s Isabelle Camarillo finished in second place at 121 pounds while Oriyana Castex also finished in second place, at 131 pounds. Leanna Luchico got third place at 111 pounds while Maya Brown finished fourth at 170 pounds. Oujen Bortai was in eighth place at 121 pounds and Liliae Naputi earned a seventh place finish at 131 pounds.
Sheldon’s Noah Daniels took first place in his weight class at the Pitman Rumble in Turlock on Saturday. At the Lady Eagle Invitational at Del Oro, Chrystina Ballejos won the championship at 162 pounds. Kaydance Vang took second place at 103 pounds.
Laguna Creek will represent the Metro Conference in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Team Duals Championship Jan. 28 at Lincoln High School. The double dual matches on Tuesday at Franklin High School will determine which pair of teams will represent the Delta League. Sheldon, Elk Grove and the Wildcats will grapple to decide who goes to the Team Duals.
The first round of the Section team dual matches will get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday in Stockton with the semi-finals around 12:30 p.m. The championship team duals will begin at 3:30 p.m.
