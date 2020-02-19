Their final league game was essential to the Laguna Creek Cardinals having a shot at sharing the Metro League Championship for boys soccer and in the end, they did everything they needed to do.
The Cardinals scored four goals and held Burbank to zero in adding their eighth win of the Metro League season. With Monterey Trail holding McClatchy to a 1-1 tie the same night as the Cardinals’ win, both Laguna Creek and McClatchy finished with an 8-1-3 record.
Jordan Hongphakdy and Sayed Hazrat scored two goals apiece for Laguna Creek, who were 10-4-3 heading into the Sac-Joaquin Section soccer playoffs, which started this week. Playoff scores and results will be featured in the Feb. 21 issue of The Elk Grove Citizen.
This year is the Cardinals’ fourth consecutive year in the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.